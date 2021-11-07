Highlights, Photos and Notes: Clemson 30, Louisville 24

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss vs. Clemson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, Louisville found a way to fall late in the game, dropping a 30-24 contest to Clemson after getting out-scored 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 0-7 all-time against Clemson.

Louisville rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns, the most allowed by Clemson this season. Clemson had allowed just two rushing touchdowns through eight games entering Saturday and was allowing just 113.1 rushing yards per game. Louisville has rushed for at least 200 yards in five consecutive games. It is the longest streak of consecutive games with 200 yards rushing since doing so in six straight in the final three games of 2018 and the first three of 2019.

Louisville scored a touchdown on its opening possession for the fourth time this season and it was the second time the Cardinals had taken the opening kickoff and scored a touchdown.

The 17 points scored by the Cardinals in the first half were the most by a Clemson opponent in any half this season. Louisville was the first team to score 14 points in the first quarter since Ohio State in last year's Sugar Bowl, and the first ACC team to do so since Boston College last October.

The Louisville defense recorded three sacks in the loss. The Cardinals have at least three sacks in four games this season, including three of the last four games.

Louisville did not commit a turnover for the second time this season (Florida State). It is the first time the Cardinals have lost when not committing a turnover since last season against Notre Dame.



Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 12-of-20 for 174 yards passing and rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. It was the second 100-yard rushing game of the season for Cunningham and the sixth of his career. Cunningham is the first player to rush for multiple touchdowns against Clemson since Kyren Williams did so for Notre Dame on Nov. 7, 2020. Cunningham now has 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, moving into eighth place for single-season rushing touchdowns at Louisville. Cunningham is now tied for fifth all-time at Louisville with 33 career touchdowns scored. Cunningham now has nine games with multiple rushing touchdowns, six behind Lamar Jackson for the Louisville career record. No other quarterback has more than two.

LB Yasir Abdullah recorded his seventh sack of the season, the most by a Louisville player since Jonathan Greenard and James Hearn each had seven in 2017.

LB C.J. Avery led the Cardinals with 10 tackles, the eighth double-digit tackle game of his career and second of the season.

LB Dorian Jones notched nine tackles for the second consecutive week.

notched nine tackles for the second consecutive week. LB Marvin Dallas recovered his second fumble of the season, both coming on muffed punts.

Gallery:

31 Gallery 31 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter