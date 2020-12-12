Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 45, Wake Forest 21

(Photo of Malik Cunningham & Louisville Play: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville was able to send their seniors out on a high note, routing the Wake Forest Deacons 45-21 on Senior Day at Cardinal Stadium to end the regular season with a 4-7 record (3-7 ACC).

Team Notes:

Louisville improved to 6-2 all-time against Wake Forest with the win, including 3-1 in Louisville.

Louisville's defense held Wake Forest to 21 points in the victory. Wake Forest came into the game averaging better than 39 points per game. The 21 points were the second-fewest the Demon Deacons have scored this season.

UofL finished out the day with 453 yards of offense. The Cardinals gained at least 450 yards in eight of 11 games this season.

The Cardinals rushed for 254 yards in the win, their third-highest total of the season.

The Cardinals picked up a pair of turnovers in the win (one fumble, one interception). Wake Forest entered the day with just one turnover on the season and zero interceptions thrown. The Demon Deacons were the top team in the country in turnover margin entering play on Saturday, but Louisville was plus-2 in the victory.

Jalen Mitchell had a 70-yard rush in the second quarter, Louisville's fourth rush of at least 70 yards this season and sixth play from scrimmage of at least 70 yards. Louisville leads the country in both categories in 2020.

Louisville had touchdown drives of 6:10 and 6:57 in the second half, the second- and third-longest touchdown drives this season by time of possession.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham was efficient in the win, finishing 16-of-22 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Cunningham surpassed 5,000 career passing yards on Saturday, the 10thLouisville quarterback to reach the milestone. Cunningham accounted for at least three touchdowns for the fifth time in 11 games this season. He passed Stefan LeFors to move into sixth all-time at Louisville for career total offense with 6,743 yards.

was efficient in the win, finishing 16-of-22 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground. RB Jalen Mitchell had a career day, carrying 20 times for 168 yards, the eighth-most ever by a Louisville freshman. Mitchell is the 10th Louisville freshman to rush for at least 150 yards in a game.

RB Hassan Hall rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season. Saturday marked the first multi-rushing touchdown game of Hall's career.

rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season. WR Dez Fitzpatrick closed out the day with six receptions for 77 yards. Fitzpatrick finishes out the regular season fourth in Louisville history in yards per catch (minimum 100 receptions) at 16.8, tied for fifth with 21 touchdowns, sixth with 2,589 receiving yards and ninth with 154 receptions.

closed out the day with six receptions for 77 yards. WR Jordan Watkins scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard end around in the fourth quarter. Watkins is the first Louisville true freshman to score on his first career carry since Reggie Bonnafon did so against Murray State in 2014.

scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard end around in the fourth quarter. TE Francis Sherman had a pair of career firsts on Saturday, catching his first pass and first touchdown in the win. Sherman finished with three catches for 19 yards and a score.

TE Marshon Ford tallied 35 yards on three receptions with a touchdown catch. Ford has caught a touchdown in six of his 10 games played this season.

tallied 35 yards on three receptions with a touchdown catch. K James Turner hit from 40 yards in the fourth quarter for his eighth consecutive field goal make. The eight straight makes are tied for the ninth-longest streak in program history. Turner finished the regular season 13-for-15 (.867) on field goals, the third-best field goal percentage in Louisville history. He was a perfect 40-for-40 on PAT attempts this season, the fifth-most PATs made in a season without a miss at Louisville.

hit from 40 yards in the fourth quarter for his eighth consecutive field goal make. DL Tabarius Peterson recorded five tackles and a sack in the win. The sack was Peterson's first since the 2018 season, and the five tackles were his most since 2018.

recorded five tackles and a sack in the win. LB Monty Montgomery tallied his first career interception Saturday.

tallied his first career interception Saturday. LB Dorian Etheridge started the 46th game of his career on Saturday, tied for the eighth-most in program history.

started the 46th game of his career on Saturday, tied for the eighth-most in program history. OL Austin Collins, OL Joshua Black WR Christian Fitzpatrick, TE Francis Sherman and RB Jalen Mitchell all made their first career starts on Saturday.

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

