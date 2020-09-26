Highlights, Photos & Notes: Pitt 23, Louisville 20

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Louisville dropped their first road game of the season, falling 23-20 to the No. 21 Pitt Panthers at Heinz Field.

The No. 24 Cardinals drop to 1-2 on the season, and winless in conference play.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the Top 25 matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes

Louisville drops to 8-10 in 18 all-time meetings against Pittsburgh and has lost six of the last seven meetings.

The Cardinals are 0-2 against the Panthers as members of the ACC.

The back-to-back losses to Miami and Pitt mark the first time the Cardinals have lost consecutive games under Scott Satterfield.

Louisville finished with just 223 yards of total offense, its lowest total since gaining 217 against Boston College Oct. 13, 2018.

The Cardinals were 1-for-11 on third down Saturday, their worst since also going 1-for-11 versus Florida State Oct. 30, 2014.

Louisville’s defense tallied 11 TFLs in the loss, its second double-digit TFL total of the season after getting 10 against Western Kentucky.

UofL forced two turnovers against Pitt (one fumble, one interception).

The Cardinals had forced just one turnover through the first two games

Player Notes

RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

His 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was a career long and the longest Louisville touchdown run since Malik Cunningham scored from 75 yards out against Kentucky on Nov. 24, 2018.



Hawkins has now rushed for a touchdown in five consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.

WR Tutu Atwell caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Atwell has three touchdowns on the season and 15 in his last 15 games.



Atwell is now tied for eighth all-time at Louisville with 17 receiving touchdowns, tying Gary Barnidge.

WR Justin Marshall made his first career start on Saturday.

LB Yasir Abdullah filled up the stat sheet with five tackles, three for loss, one sack and a pair of forced fumbles.

The three TFLs are a career-high, while it was just the second sack and the first forced fumbles of his career.

LB Dorian Etheridge totaled seven tackles, 3.5 for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

The 3.5 TFLs match his career-best mark set in the season opener against Western Kentucky, while his two sacks are a career-high.

DB Marlon Character was tied for the team lead with seven tackles in the loss, tied for the second-highest total of his career (10 vs. Syracuse, 2019).

DL Tabarius Peterson converted a fake punt with a 31-yard rush.

Peterson also rushed for a first down on a fake punt against Florida State on Sept. 21, 2019.

K James Turner connected on field goals from 34 and 38 yards.

Turner is now 4-for-4 on field goals and 11-of-11 extra points on the season.

Gallery

NOTE: Video and photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

(Photo of Marlon Character: Atlantic Coast Conference)

