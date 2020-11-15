Highlights, Photos & Notes: Virginia 31, Louisville 17

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Louisville fell short in their efforts against Virginia, falling 31-17 to the hands of the Cavaliers to secure a losing 2020 campaign at 2-6 (1-6 in ACC).

Team Notes

Louisville drops to 5-4 all-time against Virginia and just 1-4 against the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals racked up 478 total yards to just 368 for Virginia. Louisville has outgained the opposition in four of its six losses this season.

Louisville averaged 8.0 yards per play offensively on Saturday. UofL has averaged 8.0 yards per play or better in each of the last three games.

The Cardinals rushed for a season-high 317 yards in the loss. It was the most rushing yards for the Cardinals since running for 370 in the win over Syracuse last season. Virginia entered the day allowing just 126.8 yards per game on the ground, fourth-best in the ACC. It marks the most rushing yards allowed by Virginia since the final game of the 2017 season against Navy.

The Louisville defense entered the day with just four turnovers forced through seven games, but forced a pair in the opening half on Saturday.

Player Notes

QB Malik Cunningham finished the day with 161 passing yards and a career-best 197 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Cunningham's 197 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in the ACC this season and the third-most by a quarterback in Louisville history. It was the third career 100-yard rushing game for Cunningham and his first during the 2020 season. Cunningham surpassed his previous high of 129 rushing yards done against Western Kentucky in 2018. Cunningham is the seventh Louisville quarterback with at least two career games with multiple rushing touchdowns.

finished the day with 161 passing yards and a career-best 197 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. RB Jalen Mitchell tallied 76 yards on seven carries in the loss. Mitchell entered the day with just four career rushes for 13 yards.

RB Maurice Burkley had 44 yards on the ground on a career-best 12 rushing attempts.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick led the Cardinals with five receptions and 71 receiving yards. Fitzpatrick jumped teammate into ninth place on Louisville's all-time receiving chart with 2,270 career receiving yards.

LB Yasir Abdullah finished with a career-high 10 tackles to lead the Cardinals on Saturday. Abdullah also added a pair of tackles for loss.

DB Marlon Character had his hands in two turnovers and matched his season-high with seven stops. Character tallied his first career forced fumble in the first quarter and then recorded his first career interception on the next drive in the second quarter.

DL Dayna Kinnaird was credited with his first sack of the season in the loss.

RB Maurice Burkley and WR Jordan Watkins made their first collegiate starts on Saturday.

