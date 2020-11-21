Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

(Photo of Gary 'The Redbird' Budd: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville out-gained Syracuse 413-125, resulting in a 30-0 shutout over the Orange to secure their second conference win of the 2020 season (3-6, 2-6 ACC)

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 12-7 in 19 all-time meetings with Syracuse, including a 7-2 advantage in Louisville.

UofL recorded its first shutout since holding Eastern Kentucky scoreless in 2019. It was the first shutout against a current Power Five team since a 34-0 victory over North Carolina in 2004.

The Cardinals allowed just 137 yards of total offense on the night, the lowest total by an opponent since giving up just 80 to Murray State in 2017, and the lowest by an FBS opponent since Boston College had 79 yards in 2015.

Louisville forced a season-high three turnovers on the night (two fumbles, one interception) and matched its season-best total with four sacks.

The Cardinals surrendered just seven first downs in the win, the fewest by an opponent since Murray State had five in 2017 and by an FBS opponent since Boston College had just four in 2015.

Syracuse's 41 total plays on Friday night were the fewest by a Louisville opponent since South Florida ran 39 plays in 2013. The Orange ran just seven offensive plays in Louisville territory and never got closer than the Louisville 38-yard line.

Louisville had the football for 41:46 in the win, it's longest time of possession since 2014 against Murray State and longest versus an FBS opponent since 2012 against Rutgers.

Syracuse was held to just 1-of-10 on third downs, the second Louisville opponent to convert just one third down in the last three games (Virginia Tech – 1-for-7).

The Cardinals amassed 413 yards of total offense in the victory. Louisville has reached at least 400 yards in all but two games this season.

Louisville got on the board first Friday night on James Turner's 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was only the second time the Cardinals had scored first this season (Miami).

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 19-of-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown, along with a touchdown on the ground. Cunningham has been responsible for multiple touchdowns in four consecutive games. The rushing touchdown was his sixth of the season, tying his career high from last season. The six rushing scores are tied for fifth-most in a season by a quarterback at Louisville.

finished the night 19-of-28 for 219 yards and a touchdown, along with a touchdown on the ground. RB Jalen Mitchell rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries and picked up his first collegiate rushing touchdown.

rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries and picked up his first collegiate rushing touchdown. WR Dez Fitzpatrick picked up 60 yards on a pair of catches, moving him into seventh all-time at UofL with 2,330 career receiving yards.

WR Tutu Atwell notched the 20th receiving touchdown of his career, tying him with Fitzpatrick for fifth all-time at Louisville.

WR Jordan Watkins had four catches for 34 yards in the win, both career-bests for him. Watkins also helped create a turnover for the Cardinals, forcing a fumble in the second quarter on a kickoff.

had four catches for 34 yards in the win, both career-bests for him. WR Braden Smith made a career-high seven receptions for 65 yards to lead the Cardinals on Friday.

WR Josh Johnson tallied four catches for 40 yards, his first receptions since the 2017 season.

tallied four catches for 40 yards, his first receptions since the 2017 season. DB Kei'Trel Clark had a hand in two of Louisville's three turnovers forced in the first half. Clark picked off his first career pass in the second half and then recovered a fumble on a kickoff later in the quarter.

DL Jared Goldwire made a pair of tackles on the night, both for loss, including his second sack of the season.

made a pair of tackles on the night, both for loss, including his second sack of the season. LB Rodjay Burns registered his second sack of the season as part of a four-tackle night.

registered his second sack of the season as part of a four-tackle night. LB Marvin Dallas tallied his first career fumble recovery on a kickoff in the second quarter.

tallied his first career fumble recovery on a kickoff in the second quarter. K James Turner connected on a career-best three field goal attempts on Friday, including a career-long 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was the 15th field goal in Louisville history of 50 yards or more. Turner is the first Louisville kicker to make three field goals in a game since did so against Kentucky in 2017. Turner is one of only four FBS kickers to make at least 30 extra points without a miss and make at least 10 field goals this season.

connected on a career-best three field goal attempts on Friday, including a career-long 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. LB Monty Montgomery and WR Jordan Watkins each made their first career starts with the Cardinals on Friday.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

