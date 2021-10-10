Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 34, Louisville 33
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 34-33 loss vs. Virginia.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, Louisville surrendered a 21-3 fourth quarter run to Virginia, falling 34-33 to the Cavaliers.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville's all-time series against Virginia is now 5-5 as the Cardinals lost to the Cavaliers for the first time at home.
- Louisville finished with 503 yards of offense, its second straight game with at least 500 yards and third overall.
- The Cardinals rushed for a season-best 233 yards in the win.
- UofL picked off two passes on Saturday to give them seven interceptions on the season, surpassing the team's total of five in 2020 and matching the 2019 total of seven.
- The Cardinals tallied five sacks against Virginia, giving them 13 in the last three games.
- Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 40-of-61 pass attempts on Saturday, setting a new record for completions by a Louisville opponent.
- Louisville limited Virginia to just 35 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
- The 35 rushing yards are the fewest for a Louisville opponent since holding Murray State to just 19 on Sept. 30, 2017.
- The Cardinals connected for a 92-yard touchdown pass on their first play from scrimmage.
- It was the first time Louisville had scored on its opening play since a 72-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to James Quick at Syracuse on Sept. 9, 2016.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham was 17-for-25 for 270 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 38 yards.
- Cunningham has thrown a touchdown pass in nine consecutive games and 22 of his last 23 games.
- The 92-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell was tied for the fourth-longest completion in program history.
- Cunningham now has eight completions of at least 75 yards in his career. No other Louisville quarterback has more than three.
- The six rushing attempts are the fewest for Cunningham since Oct. 19, 2019 against Clemson when he had just three carries.
- This is the first game this season without a rushing touchdown for Cunningham.
- RB Hassan Hall rushed 14 times for a career-best 162 yards and a touchdown.
- Hall entered Saturday with just 45 rushing yards on 14 carries.
- This was his first career 100-yard rushing game.
- Hall had rushes of 52 and 53 yards, the two longest runs of the season for the Cardinals.
- The touchdowns was Hall's first since scoring twice against Wake Forest in the final game of 2020.
- WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for a career-high 100 yards and a 92-yard touchdown.
- This is his second straight game with a touchdown of at least 75 yards.
- DL Tabarius Peterson finished with his fourth career sack and a career-high 2.5 TFLs.
- DL Mason Reiger recorded a sack in the fourth quarter for his first career tackle.
- LB Yasir Abdullah added to his team-leading sack total with his fifth sack of the year on the first play of the game.
- LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals with eight tackles on the day in addition to his second sack of the season.
- Fagot has finished with at least seven tackles in each of the last three games and led the Cardinals in two of those.
- DB Kenderick Duncan recorded his first interception in a Louisville uniform on Saturday after tallying six in three seasons at Georgia Southern.
- DB Trey Franklin picked off his first career pass in the third quarter.
- K James Turner was 4-for-6 on field goal attempts on Saturday.
- The four field goals made tied the Louisville program record, while the six attempts are a new program record.
Gallery:
