    • October 10, 2021
    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 34, Louisville 33

    The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 34-33 loss vs. Virginia.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, Louisville surrendered a 21-3 fourth quarter run to Virginia, falling 34-33 to the Cavaliers.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville's all-time series against Virginia is now 5-5 as the Cardinals lost to the Cavaliers for the first time at home.
    • Louisville finished with 503 yards of offense, its second straight game with at least 500 yards and third overall.
    • The Cardinals rushed for a season-best 233 yards in the win.
    • UofL picked off two passes on Saturday to give them seven interceptions on the season, surpassing the team's total of five in 2020 and matching the 2019 total of seven.
    • The Cardinals tallied five sacks against Virginia, giving them 13 in the last three games.
    • Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 40-of-61 pass attempts on Saturday, setting a new record for completions by a Louisville opponent.
    • Louisville limited Virginia to just 35 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
      • The 35 rushing yards are the fewest for a Louisville opponent since holding Murray State to just 19 on Sept. 30, 2017.
    • The Cardinals connected for a 92-yard touchdown pass on their first play from scrimmage.
      • It was the first time Louisville had scored on its opening play since a 72-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to James Quick at Syracuse on Sept. 9, 2016.

    Player Notes:

    • QB Malik Cunningham was 17-for-25 for 270 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 38 yards.
      • Cunningham has thrown a touchdown pass in nine consecutive games and 22 of his last 23 games.
      • The 92-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell was tied for the fourth-longest completion in program history.
      • Cunningham now has eight completions of at least 75 yards in his career. No other Louisville quarterback has more than three.
      • The six rushing attempts are the fewest for Cunningham since Oct. 19, 2019 against Clemson when he had just three carries.
      • This is the first game this season without a rushing touchdown for Cunningham.
    • RB Hassan Hall rushed 14 times for a career-best 162 yards and a touchdown.
      • Hall entered Saturday with just 45 rushing yards on 14 carries.
      • This was his first career 100-yard rushing game.
      • Hall had rushes of 52 and 53 yards, the two longest runs of the season for the Cardinals.
      • The touchdowns was Hall's first since scoring twice against Wake Forest in the final game of 2020.
    • WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for a career-high 100 yards and a 92-yard touchdown.
      • This is his second straight game with a touchdown of at least 75 yards.
    • DL Tabarius Peterson finished with his fourth career sack and a career-high 2.5 TFLs.
    • DL Mason Reiger recorded a sack in the fourth quarter for his first career tackle.
    • LB Yasir Abdullah added to his team-leading sack total with his fifth sack of the year on the first play of the game.
    • LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals with eight tackles on the day in addition to his second sack of the season.
      • Fagot has finished with at least seven tackles in each of the last three games and led the Cardinals in two of those.
    • DB Kenderick Duncan recorded his first interception in a Louisville uniform on Saturday after tallying six in three seasons at Georgia Southern.
    • DB Trey Franklin picked off his first career pass in the third quarter.
    • K James Turner was 4-for-6 on field goal attempts on Saturday.
      • The four field goals made tied the Louisville program record, while the six attempts are a new program record.
    thumbnail (26)
    23
    Gallery
    23 Images

    NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

    (Photo of Tyler Harrell: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

