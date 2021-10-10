Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 34, Louisville 33

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 34-33 loss vs. Virginia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, Louisville surrendered a 21-3 fourth quarter run to Virginia, falling 34-33 to the Cavaliers.

Team Notes:

Louisville's all-time series against Virginia is now 5-5 as the Cardinals lost to the Cavaliers for the first time at home.

Louisville finished with 503 yards of offense, its second straight game with at least 500 yards and third overall.

The Cardinals rushed for a season-best 233 yards in the win.

UofL picked off two passes on Saturday to give them seven interceptions on the season, surpassing the team's total of five in 2020 and matching the 2019 total of seven.

The Cardinals tallied five sacks against Virginia, giving them 13 in the last three games.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 40-of-61 pass attempts on Saturday, setting a new record for completions by a Louisville opponent.

Louisville limited Virginia to just 35 rushing yards on 25 attempts. The 35 rushing yards are the fewest for a Louisville opponent since holding Murray State to just 19 on Sept. 30, 2017.

The Cardinals connected for a 92-yard touchdown pass on their first play from scrimmage. It was the first time Louisville had scored on its opening play since a 72-yard pass from Lamar Jackson to James Quick at Syracuse on Sept. 9, 2016.



Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham was 17-for-25 for 270 yards and a touchdown, while rushing six times for 38 yards. Cunningham has thrown a touchdown pass in nine consecutive games and 22 of his last 23 games. The 92-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell was tied for the fourth-longest completion in program history. Cunningham now has eight completions of at least 75 yards in his career. No other Louisville quarterback has more than three. The six rushing attempts are the fewest for Cunningham since Oct. 19, 2019 against Clemson when he had just three carries. This is the first game this season without a rushing touchdown for Cunningham.

RB Hassan Hall rushed 14 times for a career-best 162 yards and a touchdown. Hall entered Saturday with just 45 rushing yards on 14 carries. This was his first career 100-yard rushing game. Hall had rushes of 52 and 53 yards, the two longest runs of the season for the Cardinals. The touchdowns was Hall's first since scoring twice against Wake Forest in the final game of 2020.

WR Tyler Harrell caught a pair of passes for a career-high 100 yards and a 92-yard touchdown. This is his second straight game with a touchdown of at least 75 yards.

DL Tabarius Peterson finished with his fourth career sack and a career-high 2.5 TFLs.

finished with his fourth career sack and a career-high 2.5 TFLs. DL Mason Reiger recorded a sack in the fourth quarter for his first career tackle.

recorded a sack in the fourth quarter for his first career tackle. LB Yasir Abdullah added to his team-leading sack total with his fifth sack of the year on the first play of the game.

added to his team-leading sack total with his fifth sack of the year on the first play of the game. LB Jack Fagot led the Cardinals with eight tackles on the day in addition to his second sack of the season. Fagot has finished with at least seven tackles in each of the last three games and led the Cardinals in two of those.

DB Kenderick Duncan recorded his first interception in a Louisville uniform on Saturday after tallying six in three seasons at Georgia Southern.

recorded his first interception in a Louisville uniform on Saturday after tallying six in three seasons at Georgia Southern. DB Trey Franklin picked off his first career pass in the third quarter.

picked off his first career pass in the third quarter. K James Turner was 4-for-6 on field goal attempts on Saturday. The four field goals made tied the Louisville program record, while the six attempts are a new program record.

was 4-for-6 on field goal attempts on Saturday.

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

