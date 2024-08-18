How Caullin Lacy's Injury Impacts Louisville's Offense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Injuries are a common occurrence in football. It doesn't matter if you're close to the bottom of the collegiate pecking order or a national title contender, it's a fact that injuries are bound to happen. It's just a matter of the frequency and the severity.
Unfortunately, this was a cold hard fact the Louisville football found out the hard way this past week. The program announced that wide receiver Caullin Lacy would miss an "extended period of time" after suffering a broken collarbone in the final practice of fall camp. According to the Mayo Clinic, the prognosis for a broken collarbone in adults is 6-12 weeks depending on the severity.
Losing Lacy for potentially half of the upcoming season - or even longer - is undoubtedly a massive blow to Louisville's offense. The transfer from South Alabama was one of the most prolific wide receivers in all of college football, catching 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. The receptions mark was good for fifth in the FBS, the yardage mark was sixth, and the 5-foot-10, 190-pound slot receiver took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
But outside of his stat line, how does the loss of Lacy impact Louisville's wide receiver room and offense overall?
First and foremost, this places a much bigger emphasis on Louisville's two other projected starters at wide receiver - Ja'Corey Brooks and Chris Bell. Fortunately for the Cardinals, these two were already primed to have big 2024 seasons even before Lacy's injury.
Thanks to his past pedigree and his progress in fall camp, Louisville's go-to target in the passing game is now likely going to be Brooks. The former five-star prospect came through in some big moments while at Alabama, catching 54 passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first two seasons at Alabama before being limited by injury last season. Throughout the open practices in fall camp, new quarterback Tyler Shough seemed to be establishing a repertoire with Brooks, and he had seemed to return to his pre-injury form.
But don't rule out Bell being a major factor. In fact, he could be in line for a breakout season. He took a large step forward last season as a sophomore, catching 29 passes for 407 yards and two touchdowns. In both spring ball and fall camp, Bell took tremendous strides forwards in his route running, physicality and consistency.
But here comes the biggest question: who does Louisville go with to replace Lacy in the starting rotation? Well, there are a few options they could go with.
The most likely option is Jadon Thompson. A transfer from Cincinnati from last offseason, the injury bug bit him hard last year, and was never able to truly get going, finishing the year with just 12 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. But during spring ball and fall camp, he has finally been fully healthy, and has arguably been the most consistent among the backups up spring ball and fall camp.
There's also a trio of very young receivers who, when combining their flashes of playmaking ability in fall camp with Lacy's injury, could be in line for big roles this year. Cataurus Hicks took a big step forward in fall camp, Jahlil McClain's speed came through on a handful of occasions, while true freshman JoJo Stone seemed to end camp strong.
Louisville also has Jimmy Calloway on the roster, but he is in the process of rehabbing his own injury. Antonio Meeks transferred in from the D2 ranks at Tuskegee, but - based on the open spring and fall practices - seems to still need time to adjust to the power conference level. There's also true freshman Shaun Boykins Jr., but he's more of a candidate to redshirt than see major playing time.
While some of these younger receivers stood out at times during the open practices, head coach Jeff Brohm did at one point voice some frustrations with a lack of playmakers stepping forward beyond the first stringers. Though his tune did seem to be a bit more optimistic regarding the group as a whole following the final practice of camp.
"I think at times, some of our receivers have looked really well, and played well," he said. "At times, our tight ends, they've stepped up and done well. But it's got to be consistent. Certain guys are consistent, others need to just be consistent more, so that's important."
On that note, the other pass catachers will have to collectively pick up the slack as well. Louisville certainly has a lot more receiving tight ends on the roster than they did this time last year, and they will need to come through for the Cardinals. Fortunately this bunch - notably Mark Redman and Jamari Johnson - seem to be ready to contribute on a regular basis.
The running back room might get more involved as pass catchers as well, specifically Maurice Turner and Isaac Brown. But if they truly want to help in this regard though, the Cardinals' ground game needs to get going early in the season so that opposing defenses take them seriously in their game plan and load the box - as opposed to them more so playing against the pass.
Even with the options that Louisville does have at the wide receiver position and other spots on the offense, replacing an impact playmaker like Lacy will not be easy. Time will tell how the coaches and players plan to rally around him.
