LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their defensive dismantling of then-No. 10 Wake Forest, the Louisville football program will cap off their three-game home stand this weekend against James Madison in a matchup that has a three-game win streak and bowl eligibility on the line.

Trailing by a point at halftime, the Cardinals then proceeded to smother the Demon Deacons in the third quarter. The Cardinals forced six turnovers that resulted in 35 points in this period alone, en route to a 48-21 dismantling that was fueled by eight total turnovers forced.

As for James Madison, they've had a rough go as of late. In their first year operating at the FBS level, they started the season 5-0, even earning the No. 25 spot in the AP Poll. However, they're now on a two-game losing streak, falling 45-38 at Georgia Southern and 26-12 vs. Marshall.

This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and James Madison. The Cardinals are 8-1 against current members of the Sun Belt Conference, and are 31-8 against Group of Five schools since joining the BCS in 2005.

James Madison Dukes (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisville Cardinals (5-3, 3-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. EST Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. TV: ESPNU - Drew Carterf (play-by-play) and Mike Glennon (analyst)

ESPNU - Drew Carterf (play-by-play) and Mike Glennon (analyst) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

