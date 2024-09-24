Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Cardinals head to South Bend for a ranked matchup against the Fighting Irish.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) and linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20.
Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) and linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 33-20. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a 3-0 start to the 2024 season, the Louisville football program's undefeated record is getting put on the line in their first true road game, traveling up to South Bend for a ranked matchup at Notre Dame.

It wasn't the prettiest game played by No. 15 Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) against Georgia Tech this past weekend, but it was still a victory nonetheless. Despite being out-gained 410-to-326, Louisville countered that by scoring in all three phases of the game to help come on top with a 31-19 win.

As for No. 16 Fighting Irish (3-1), it's been an up-and-down season for them so far. Notre Dame opened the year with a 23-13 win at Texas A&M, but followed that up with a disastrous 16-14 loss at home to NIU. Since then, they've beaten down Purdue 66-7 in West Lafayette, and most recently won 28-3 over Miami (Ohio).

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the series split at two games a piece. The Cardinals won the last matchup between the two, capturing a 33-20 last season on Oct. 7 at L&N Stadium.

No. 15/17 Louisville Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at No. 16/14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
  • TV: Peacock - Paul Bermeister (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on Peacock App; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

Matthew McGavic

