How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After wrinkles in the schedule caused by COVID-19 gave Louisville a third bye week, the Cardinals are now prepared to take the gridiron for their regular season finale against Wake Forest for Senior Day.

Back on Nov. 28, the Cardinals dropping a 34-27 decision to Boston College. Quarterback Malik Cunningham recorded 427 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the loss, and rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries. The Cardinals ran up 493 total yards of offense in the loss, their fifth consecutive game and eighth time in 10 games with at least 400 yards of offense.

Wake Forest has not seen the field since heading into Chapel Hill to face North Carolina back on Nov. 14, losing a 59-53 shootout. The Demon Deacons' Nov. 21 contest vs. Duke was canceled, and their Dec. 5 game vs. Miami was postponed due to COVID-19.

Louisville owns an 5-2 all-time series advantage over Wake Forest, and are up 2-1 at home. In the last meeting, Evan Conley ran 41 yards for a critical touchdown with 2:15 remaining, and Louisville held off Wake Forest’s late rally to upset the 19th-ranked Demon Deacons 62-59 in the second-highest-scoring game in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-7, 2-7 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich & Eric Wood (analysts).

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

