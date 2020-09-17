How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville opens Atlantic Coast Conference action when #17 Miami visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in a battle of ranked opponents. ESPN’s College GameDay will also make its third appearance to Louisville — the first since 2017.

The No. 18 Cardinals opened the season with an impressive all-around performance, defeating Western Kentucky 35-21 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals recorded 487 yards of total offense, including three touchdown passes by Micale Cunningham and a career-high 343 passing yards, while the defense limited WKU to just 248 yards of offense.

After a 31-14 win in their season opener against UAB, the Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz for Miami’s first visit to Louisville since 2014. In his first game as a Cane, QB D'Eriq King finished 16-for-24 for 144 passing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 83 yards and another score, extending his own FBS record to 16 games with at least one rushing TD and one passing TD.

Last season, then-quarterback Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes as Miami clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville in Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes own a commanding 10-3-1 series advantage, but the Cardinals have won three of the last four encounters.

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ABC; Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) & Maria Taylor (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Radio (National): T.J. Rives (PxP), Tiki Barber (analysts)

