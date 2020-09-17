SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Miami

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville opens Atlantic Coast Conference action when #17 Miami visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in a battle of ranked opponents. ESPN’s College GameDay will also make its third appearance to Louisville — the first since 2017.

The No. 18 Cardinals opened the season with an impressive all-around performance, defeating Western Kentucky 35-21 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals recorded 487 yards of total offense, including three touchdown passes by Micale Cunningham and a career-high 343 passing yards, while the defense limited WKU to just 248 yards of offense.

After a 31-14 win in their season opener against UAB, the Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz for Miami’s first visit to Louisville since 2014. In his first game as a Cane, QB D'Eriq King finished 16-for-24 for 144 passing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 83 yards and another score, extending his own FBS record to 16 games with at least one rushing TD and one passing TD.

Last season, then-quarterback Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes as Miami clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville in Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes own a commanding 10-3-1 series advantage, but the Cardinals have won three of the last four encounters.

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ABC; Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) & Maria Taylor (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Radio (National): T.J. Rives (PxP), Tiki Barber (analysts)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WKU Provides Louisville Defense with "Teachable Moments"

The Hilltoppers' lone big play vs. the Cardinals served as the basis for a "teachable moment" from defensive coordinator Bryan Brown

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Athletics to Prepare Student-Athletes for NIL with Opendorse

Louisville launches ELEVATE powered by Opendorse Ready, to Cultivate and Protect the Value of Student-Athlete’s Name, Image, and Likeness Rights

University of Louisville PR

New Look Miami Offense Awaiting Louisville

A new quarterback & offensive coordinator and refined run game for the Hurricanes will be greeting the Cardinals in their upcoming primetime matchup.

MatthewMcGavic

NCAA Sets Basketball Start Date, Extends Recruiting Dead Period

College Basketball has been pushed back fifteen days, while in-person recruiting will not be able to resume until the new year.

MatthewMcGavic

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hilltoppers @ Cardinals | Game 1

Follow for live updates and analysis from the season-opener vs. Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Cole Bentley not lacking motivation in Miami rematch

The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals 52-27 last season at Hard Rock Stadium

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Miami

The Cardinals host the Hurricanes for their ACC opener this weekend in a primetime matchup.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Will Face Test Against Size & Scheme of Miami Defensive Line

Cardinals will face two high-caliber defensive ends in ACC opener against the Hurricanes

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Offensive Line Off to Good Start in 2020

The Cardinals had the highest-graded Week 2 offensive line according to Pro Football Focus

MatthewMcGavic

Philadelphia Eagles sign former Louisville OL Jamon Brown

The offensive guard was picked up from the Chicago Bears' practice squad after being released by the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason.

MatthewMcGavic