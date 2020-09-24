How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Louisville will hit the road for the first time during the 2020 season when they visit No. 21 Pittsburgh on Saturday for their second conference game of the season.

The No. 24 Cardinals dropped their ACC opener to No. 17 Miami 47-34 at Cardinal Stadium, but totaled 516 yards of total offense and ran a season high 85 plays. Louisville is averaging 6.4 yards per play after the first two games of the season, and the Cardinals are ranked 17th in that category.

Owning a 2-0 record, the Panthers are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2014 after wins vs. Austin Peay (55-0) and Syracuse (21-10). Pitt's vaunted defense held the Orange to just 171 total yards, and the Panthers boast a top 10 rushing defense, total defense, pass defense and scoring defense in FBS.

This is Louisville's first meeting with Pittsburgh since 2015 (Panthers won 45-34 at Heinz Field) and only their second matchup as members of the ACC. Pitt owns a slim 9-8 series advantage and have won five of the last six meetings.

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 21 Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Kelsey Riggs (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick, Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

