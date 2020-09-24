SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Pitt

MatthewMcGavic

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Louisville will hit the road for the first time during the 2020 season when they visit No. 21 Pittsburgh on Saturday for their second conference game of the season.

The No. 24 Cardinals dropped their ACC opener to No. 17 Miami 47-34 at Cardinal Stadium, but totaled 516 yards of total offense and ran a season high 85 plays. Louisville is averaging 6.4 yards per play after the first two games of the season, and the Cardinals are ranked 17th in that category.

Owning a 2-0 record, the Panthers are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2014 after wins vs. Austin Peay (55-0) and Syracuse (21-10). Pitt's vaunted defense held the Orange to just 171 total yards, and the Panthers boast a top 10 rushing defense, total defense, pass defense and scoring defense in FBS.

This is Louisville's first meeting with Pittsburgh since 2015 (Panthers won 45-34 at Heinz Field) and only their second matchup as members of the ACC. Pitt owns a slim 9-8 series advantage and have won five of the last six meetings.

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at No. 21 Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: ACC Network; Wes Durham (PxP), Roddy Jones (analyst) & Kelsey Riggs (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick, Tutu Atwell: Atlantic Coast Conference)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Pitt

The Cardinals travel to face the Panthers in their first road game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Chris Mack Unsure if Louisville & Kentucky Will Play in 2020-21 Season

The Battle of the Bluegrass could possibly be skipped for the 2020-21 college basketball season

MatthewMcGavic

Offensive Line Garnering Early Praise From Louisville Coaches & Teammates

Cardinals have given up just four sacks in two games, excelling in both pass protection and run game

MatthewMcGavic

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hurricanes @ Cardinals | Game 2

Follow for live updates and analysis from Louisville football's conference-opener vs. Miami.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

UofL Pres. & AD Release Statements Following Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi & Vince Tyra have both released statements following the indictment of Brett Hankison in Breonna Taylor's death

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Athletes React to Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

Several Cardinals have taken to social media to express their feelings regarding the indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.

MatthewMcGavic

Passing Game For Louisville Seeing Early Improvements

Cardinals averaging 325 passing yards per game, 14.44 yards per completion in 2020 through two games

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Offense Preparing For "Big Time Test" vs. Pitt Defense

Panthers rank in top 10 nationally in rushing defense, total defense, pass defense and scoring defense

MatthewMcGavic

COVID-19 Means Changes For Louisville's First Road Trip

Cardinals face ranked Pitt at Heinz Field in first road game of the season

samdraut

Louisville Wanting To Fine-Tune Offense Ahead of Pitt Matchup

Cardinals were 0-6 on third down, did not have a touchdown for fourth time under Scott Satterfield in first half vs. Miami

MatthewMcGavic