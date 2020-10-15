SI.com
How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

MatthewMcGavic

SOUTH BEND, In. - Louisville concludes its three-game road trip with a visit to Notre Dame on Saturday for their second appearance at Notre Dame Stadium in program history.

The Cardinals dropped their third-straight game for the first time under Scott Satterfield, falling 46-27 at Georgia Tech last Friday. After opening the season with a win over Western Kentucky, the Cardinals have lost their first three ACC games for the first time since 2018.

Taking the field for the first time in three weeks, fourth-ranked Notre Dame used the ground game to run past the Florida State Seminoles, 42-26, Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Louisville and Notre Dame will meet for only the third time in school history, with the series knotted up at 1-1 — each team winning on the opponents’ home field. In the last meeting, Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 in the 2019 season opener. 

Here is what you need to know in order to watch and listen to this weekend's game:

Louisville Cardinals (1-3, 0-3 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST, Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, In.

TV: NBC; Mike Tirico (PxP), Tony Dungy (analyst) & Kathryn Tappen (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Marshon Ford, Troy Pride, Jr.: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

