How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Syracuse

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Jalen Mitchell: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping their second-straight game by falling on the road at Virginia, the Louisville football program returns home for a Friday night ACC showdown against Syracuse.

Finding themselves short-handed once again in their game against Virginia, issues that have plagued Louisville all season long reared their ugly head, ensuring a 31-17 loss to the Cavaliers. Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for a career high 197 yards, and the team as a while rushed for a season high 317 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

Syracuse is coming off of their bye week, having last played in a 16-13 loss vs. Boston College on Nov. 7. At 1-7 on the season and 1-6 in ACC play, the Orange sport the worst record in the conference, as both their total offense & defense rank outside the top 100 in FBS.

Louisville owns an 11-7 all-time series advantage over Syracuse, with a 6-2 lead in Louisville. In the last meeting, Micale Cunningham passed for a career-best five of six touchdowns accounted for, including a 14-yarder with 1:24 remaining to seal a 56-34 victory.

Syracuse Orange (1-7, 1-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ESPN; Anish Shroff (PxP), Tom Luginbill & Katie George (analysts).

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

