    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Orange.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following another game lost in the fourth quarter, the Louisville football program is hoping to get back in the right direction and snap a two-game losing streak when Syracuse comes to town.

    Against Clemson, Louisville had a chance to take the lead on their final drive, but the Tigers' defense put up a stand on the goal line. The Cardinals were out-scored 13-0 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 30-24 loss by Louisville.

    As for Syracuse, while they've had their struggles at times, the Orange have found an identity rushing the football. Running back Sean Tucker has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and combined with quarterback Garrett Shrader, the duo has nearly cracked 2,000 yards rushing.

    This will be the 20th meeting all-time between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals holding a 12-7 series advantage. These two teams last faced in 2020, with Louisville downing Syracuse 30-0 for their first shutout against a Power Five team since 2004.

    Syracuse Orange (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: Bally Sports South - Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Brian Jordan (analyst) and Wiley Ballard (sideline).
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70, Dish: 420, DirecTV: 646, AT&T Uverse: 1725, streaming on Bally Sports App, fuboTV (link here).
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

    (Photo of Tutu Atwell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

