Louisville's Inside Linebackers Showcasing Versatility in Preseason

Much has been said about Louisville's progression on the defensive side of the ball as they continue to work towards a better product heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era.

While they featured a lackluster 102nd ranked defense a season ago, an uptick in depth and competition has led to several standout performances on that side of the ball during fall camp and in scrimmages.

As a result of both talent acquisition and player development during the current offseason, every level of the defense can say they have made positive strides forward as the 2020 season inches closer and closer

This is especially true at the inside linebacker position. Not only is the unit arguably the deepest on the defense, but it is also one of the most versatile.

"Everybody's a bit different, but that's the beauty part of it right now," inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson said in a teleconference Tuesday following practice. In his first offseason with Louisville since being hired this past January from App. State, he has been impressed with nearly every player under his wing.

Of course it begins with your All-ACC caliber starting duo. Both CJ Avery & Dorian Etheridge are heading into their senior years, and each one brings their own style to the gridiron.

"Dorian Etheridge is more your traditional Mike linebacker, while CJ is a converted safety so he gives you that coverage ability but he has natural linebacker instincts," Nicholson said.

Nicholson is also high on Monty Montgomery's skill set, calling him a "jack of all trades." He might not be the starter, but the redshirt junior has starter talent after leading the team in sacks with five and tied for the most forced fumbles with three in 2019.

Plenty of other niches in his position group have caught his eye too, with redshirt freshmen Allen Smith & Dorian Jones and JUCO transfer KJ Cloyd standing out so far in the preseason

'Allen Smith is a long kid who can run, Dorian Jones is more of an inside guy - a thumper, KJ Cloyd is a physical specimen who can run and can hit," he continued.

All these skill sets combined, and Nicholson believes that the sky is the limit so long as his guys continue to apply themselves.

"If we just continue to be detailed and be finite & meticulous and continue to get better each and every day, I think we're gonna be pretty good at this position," he said

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Thursday at 4:00pm EST after having Wednesday off, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

