Louisville's Isaac Brown Named ACC Running Back of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE. Ky. - University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Brown carried the ball 26 times for a season-high 178 yards and two touchdowns in Louisville’s 41-14 road victory over rival Kentucky, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats. He also had three receptions for 12 yards.
Brown's 178-yard rushing total is the highest by a UofL true freshman running back, surpassing Maurice Turner's 160 yards in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. He scored his second TD on a 67-yard run to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Brown logged the fifth 100-yard rushing game of his true freshman season and had his second straight game and fourth game this season with multiple rushing touchdowns. He is the only true freshman running back with two 150-yard rushing games this season.
Brown became the first true freshman running back in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
