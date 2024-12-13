Louisville RB Isaac Brown Named to 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville true freshman running back Isaac Brown was named a 247Sports True Freshman All-American, the organization announced on Friday.
The 5-foot-10 back becomes the 12th freshman to earn first team freshman All-American accolades in school history.
Brown led the Cardinals in rushing and touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals while earning second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades.
A native of Homestead, Fla., Brown recorded the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in the nation with 1,074 yards and 11 scores. He became the first true freshman in Louisville history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and set the school's freshman rushing record, surpassing Lamar Jackson's previous mark of 960 yards set during the 2015 season.
Brown logged five 100-yard rushing game during his true freshman season when he rushed for a season best 178 yards and two scores in the win over Kentucky. He became the only true freshman running back with two 150-yard rushing games in a season.
The Cardinals take on Washington on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
