Mark Ivey, Ashton Gillotte Talk Fall Camp for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently kicked off the start of fall camp, as the Cardinals conducted their first practice session of the preseason this past Sunday.

Following their fourth practice on Wednesday, defensive line coach Mark Ivey and defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte took time to meet with the media. They discussed the overall depth on the line, the battle at nose tackle, the newcomers and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference:

Defensive Line Coach Mark Ivey

(On his impressions of the line during the early course of fall camp)

Well, the conversation for two or three years now has been about depth, and about trying to develop depth. It's still, to me, just about as important piece as anything. I think we took a huge step last year, and you can tell that the defense improved greatly, statistically. Obviously, we'd like to have done better wins and losses, but statistically we improved, and I think you'll see some some gains again this year. I think right now, we're staring at a situation that, although it improved in year two, I think it's going to improve drastically in year three. We were very fortunate in the in the five young guys that we did get in here, it's going to create pressure coming from the bottom, which will eventually be the middle, which will eventually be the top, with talented players that can get off the ball, and move, and are explosive. Some of those guys have some tremendous length and size as well. Guys that were here last year for their first year, like YaYa Diaby, he had a good year, he did some decent things. Every once in a while he'd show up and it was nice, but I think he's in a whole different spot. Second year in the defense, second year being around me, so he and I have a better working relationship. I just think he's going to explode on the scene and have a great year. At nose guard, it's really entertaining right now. I mean really entertaining for these first several days. Last year, we kind of had a one-man locked and loaded system. Malik Clark, who was doing okay, got hurt during camp, and was out for about a month. He's healthy right now, and looking phenomenal. Jacques Turner, great addition. He's really starting to come in his own. He's an experienced ballplayer, but not experiencing in this defense. So he's getting used to it now, he's getting accustomed to what we do in style of play, and he's really starting to excel. Dezmond Tell, it's gonna be a weekly-you may see a rotating starter at that position. I don't know yet, you may not, somebody may establish himself. But those three right now, it's nip and tuck every day as to who's playing better, and who's gonna be the guy that starts the next day, which is a great thing to have. I think the depth has really picked up, and not just the depth - the quality of depth. The one young guy that got here last January, which did make a big difference, was Ashton Gillotte. You never know, you always-of course people ask you after signing day, "Hey, y'all get a good class? Well yeah, of course we did. We're never gonna say no, we think we did. But when they get here, and get feet on the ground, then you actually start seeing some things. He's been-not a surprise, I shouldn't say a surprise, but he's been a treat the whole time, because he is what what we thought he was, and maybe even more. Then obviously, gained about 40-50 pounds, and he can still move. He's gonna be excellent. Some guys like Mason Reiger, he's playing tier one football right now. Now that's on the practice field, so we got to make sure it relates to the game field. Then Ramon Puryear, another guy that's been outrageously good for the last two years, but then right now, he's just playing rock solid football. For me, in our defense, to have Tabarius Peterson come back for a sixth year, as a two year starter with the reps he's got under his belt, right now what he's doing, as a leader and as a guy that's seen good, seen bad, and understands our system, he's doing an unreal job. With the young guys, the older guys just as a pure leader. It's really neat to see him perform well, but probably more importantly, lead well.

(On how important it was to add Southern Miss DT Jacques Turner)

Well, it all depends on the person you get. It was something that we had thought could probably help us. When he got here, you never know how that's going to go. It's always important if the individual who's been doing something very different, I'm not saying good or bad, but something-no matter where you're at, you're doing it different. So, for him to be at a different place, do it in a different way for all those years, and then become here and be able to jump in, and submit himself to doing it the way we're doing it in the weight room, on a practice field, in a meeting room. He's been a great addition. He's been a lot of fun to be around. The main reason he such a lot of fun is because he's got a good attitude, he's a business like guy, he's got a ton of experience. He's a kid has been an all-conference performer. But the main reason I'm enjoying him, is because of his attitude and his effort. He's been great. Now, he's also got a lot of ability. That's also very fun, and it's also going to help our team. He is quickly adapting to the techniques and the fundamentals that we use. I'm not saying anything he was doing before was wrong, I'm just saying it's different. He is all in as far as trying to do it exactly how we want him to do it, and because of that, with the talent he's got, because he's a big kid that's twitchy, he's powerful, he is going to be a great guy for us, helping us in the middle right there. Between him, Tell and Malik you got an unbelievable competition. I gotta be honest with you, beyond that, you're looking at Derek Dorsey, who's a sixth-year guy. Caleb Banks just got here, but is an absolute freak. He's six and a half, 303, he can catch a ball one handed and run around like a deer. He's amazing. Then no doubt, Jared Dawson is still a guy that-the lightbulb's coming on, gotta keep screwing on it and get it in there tight enough. But when it gets all the way on, he's gonna be special too. We've got some guys that are competing, which is awesome.

(On who has made the biggest jump amongst the defensive line)

Well, who's made the biggest clamor, I would have to say would probably be Ashton. Just because, again, you don't know what he's going to be for sure. You think you know what he's going to be as you recruit him, and look at him, and meet him, and talk to him. But you don't know. He's gotten here, and he's been a pretty consistent guy. If he can continue to stay humble, which I think he will, I think he truly will. He likes to work, he likes to study, he likes to get better. But he's been a great, not just an addition, but he's a special player. As far as pure improvements, it'd be real close. I think Malik Clark has been average best to decent for the last two years, and right now-we don't know until we play a game, but he's been special at practice, there's no doubt. YaYa was a talented guy that would show a glimpse here, and a glimpse there last year. But in practice, and we're just talking practice, we got to wait til game day to make sure we're talking the right stuff. But in practice, he's been able to do a lot of things, whatever he wants to do when he makes up his mind consistently. I think YaYa has probably improved the most, as far as where he was at to where he is now. Now he's got to make that come to fruition on game day as well.

(On if Dezmond Tell is healthy)

Dez looks awesome. He is moving quicker. He surprises me a lot of times, because he's a nose guard. Sometimes I see him moving around, and he's quick. That sucker can move. So yes, he's looking great. His shoulder, his knees, his ankles his everything. He's playing explosive, he's playing quick, he's moving extremely well. I don't see any health issues at all, he looks great. Matt (Summers) and the guys did an excellent job, and then of course he did his part, and the guy loves football. He wanted to be out there. He was sick during spring ball, because he wanted to be out there. He wanted to be earning a spot, getting his time. He's one of the guys that appreciates the game, and appreciates being able to be around. He looks great right now.

(On how the depth at nose tackle helps them out)

It's a totally different thing. GG (Robinson) was the guy, and only guy, so there was no pressure. It was always, "Hey, this is your spot", and he knew that. Last year, we were getting a little competition until we had the injury with Malik. Then it was (Jared) Goldwire's spot, and he knew that. They both played well and did good stuff, but you know, and I know, it's a different deal when every single day, you have to compete to keep that job, or get that job back. Those three names I mentioned, but I'm telling you, there's some other guys. I don't know where Caleb Banks will be at by midseason. I don't know. He's got some abilities that are just outlandish. So, but it's a whole different deal to be able to have those guys. We've already changed the depth chart twice now in the four days, because of the way they graded out the day before. That could be an all year thing, and if it is, if they all keep fighting for it, they'll all get really, really good compared to, "I'm here, you're there, we all know that. It's very different, very different, much better.

(On what stands out about Ashton Gillotte regarding his skillset, and how the other newcomers have adjusted)

He's unbelievably powerful, first of all. I'm sure most of you have seen the video that Mike (Sirignano) posted of him power cleaning 405 pounds, which is pretty unbelievable for a freshmen. He concentrates on doing things right all the time. He's a super powerful kid, he's a super twitchy kid, he's really explosive, but he's also concerned about doing things right. He just doesn't rely on athletic ability. He doesn't just assume that I can go out there and run around, and make plays because I'm better. He assumes that he's got to learn it inside out. He is one of the guys that is constantly grabbing me, and asking this question or that question. He's very conscientious about how he does things, and not just trying to be an athletic kid. He's made a couple plays, and I asked him what he's doing right there, and when he explained it to me, the thought process was pretty impressive. He told me what he'd done, because it wasn't exactly what I've coached him to do, and I'm like, "that's good intuitive thinking right there". He's made multiple sacks in a couple practices already this fall. He's just a lot of strength, a lot of explosion, and he cares. He's a smart kid on top of that. Like I said earlier, if he consistently stays where he's at with a very humble attitude-he loves the game, it's just a pleasure to be around, he's gonna keep getting better. That's the goal, he's fun.

The other four guys, we talked about Banks a little bit already.With his size, it's crazy the way he can move, and then some of the things he can do. In my opinion, if we can keep these five guys together that just got here, it's gonna be kind of scary down the road. I think it's a big time good thing. Vic (Brown)'s got that, I don't know how to explain it, but he's that alpha guy, that alpha male that-he's just in charge of his emotions, and in charge of the people around him, and very much draws respect to people because of the way he does things, including myself. He's always very business-like, but still enjoys it. You can say anything you want to him, coach him as hard as you want to, or love him up, and he's the same person. I think that's because he played in an unbelievable high school program, and just how he's been raised, and the person he is. Very talented. Ryheem (Craig) is, man, he is extremely twitchy, and extremely quick off the football. Myself an Cort Dennison were watching him yesterday just in one certain play. He looked at me, and I looked at him, I'm like, "yeah". He is absolutely lightning in a bottle. When the ball's snapped, he's going out. He's still learning, he's going in the wrong direction here and there, but he's a really talented player. RJ Sorenson, he's had a good fall camp so far. I don't know if he's a guy's gonna explode on scene right now, but I think he's definitely going to help us as we go. To me, it's an exciting group. I sure hope that all five of them, in this day and age of "everything ain't just how I want it", people giddy up and roll. But I think these guys are pretty well grounded, and you'd like to see them a year down the road, two years down the road, three or four years down the road. It's an exciting thing to think about.

Defensive Lineman Ashton Gillotte

(On how much weight he has gained)

40 pounds. I started off at 220 in spring, and I gained 30 pounds in the first four months, and now I'm 260.

(On his progress since arriving)

The coaches and all them old heads and like TP and YaYa, they've really helped me progress. The pushing from Coach Matt, and strength coaches have really pushed me to be strong in the weight room, and in turn, translated onto the field. I felt like I've been getting better, slowly, just over time, learning from them.

(On what his expectations were when he arrived on campus in January)

I didn't really expect too much, I actually didn't think I was going to be thrust into position I was, as fast as I was. But I definitely took what the coaches were giving me, and ran with it. My dad is pretty big, so it's been pretty easy to add weight, just because he did the same thing in his high school when he went to college. I didn't expect to gain so much so fast, but I definitely was expecting to put on at least a few pounds.



(On what the competition on the defensive line has been like)

It's obviously competitive, but we are a brotherhood. We always have each other's backs, and we're always trying to push each other to be great. It's not really hostile, it's actually a growth facilitating environment that coach Ivey has put on. He doesn't really yell, he addresses the problem, and we get straight to it. We deal with it. We've been building together, and it's made it pretty easy to just compete out there.



(On if he thinks the five defensive line newcomers are better than what they were rated)

I always think people are gonna think you're an underdog, especially when you're three stars, and you're not like those highly coveted five stars. But I think we all have a lot of talent, and I think we all have a work ethic to be better. Looking forward to great things from us in the future, so hopefully we can all get on that field soon.



(On how much the DL veterans have helped the newcomers)

They've helped me a lot, actually. From just simple play study film, all that stuff, and simple things such as footwork, they've helped me grow and progress, because you need that in the system. From spring, we definitely have gotten better. We've gotten a lot faster, we're moving off the ball, we're retaining more of our players which obviously allows you to go faster, so I think that's a good thing. We should be one of the top lines in the ACC.



(On what Coach Ivey is like to work for)

He's something else. He's a laid back guy, but he can get hyped up, and I really like that. You kind of feed off his energy and his enthusiasm while you're learning. Even in film, just his attitude towards it, you really want to lean in and pay attention. He doesn't really ever allow a down spot, so you're never really like losing attention. He has your attention the whole time, and it makes it really easy to learn from. He's a really good coach, I'm glad I have him.



(On how much the newcomers will be able to contribute to the pass rush this season)

We got a lot of fast and twitchy guys. We're ready to get out there, put pressure off the edge. Ryheem is fast and twitchy, Vic is a good pass rusher. We all have our strengths, and we're all ready to work, and ready to contribute wherever we can.



(On what he has seen out of the defensive tackle battle)

On they're fighting. They're going back and forth. They're really working hard to earn that spot. Tey're all talented. Jacques just joined us, and he's picking it up pretty quickly. Tell was was a freshman last year, and he's got a lot of skill. Malik, he's a solid one. They've been making it a tough decision for Ivey on who to put where. So, we'll find on that depth chart



(On what he has seen from YaYa Diaby)

YaYa's been getting really good. He's been doing a lot of extra work, putting in the time to improve his game. He doesn't really have a weakness per se, but to improve on those little things so that he can play, and hopefully go on to the next level. He's working his tail off, so looking forward to seeing them play and play beside him this year,

