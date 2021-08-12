Ivey Impressed by Louisville’s Defensive Line Newcomers

The Cardinals brought in five true freshman defensive lineman ahead of the 2021 season, and defensive line coach Mark Ivey has been impressed by their performances so far in the preseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2021 recruiting cycle, the Louisville had one main objective: build up the defensive side of the ball with quality depth. When Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff inherited the Cardinals prior to the 2019 season, they had been left with a defensive roster than was extraordinarily unbalanced.

The biggest area of need on that side of the ball was arguably the defensive line, so Louisville got to work on the recruiting trail. The fruits of their labor paid off during the Early Signing Period last December, as the Cardinals were able to sign five defensive linemen: Caleb Banks, Victoine Brown, Raheem Craig, Ashton Gillotte and RJ Sorensen.

Even with Louisville’s previous depth issues on the defensive front, these true freshman won’t have to be thrust into a position where they take on a significant role. Guys like YaYa Diaby, Ramon Puryear, Malik Clark and Jacques Turner have made great strides in their respective progressions over the offseason, and should receive the vast majority of the in-game reps.

That being said, the newcomers have made their impression on the coaching staff as well, especially defensive line coach Mark Ivey. Based on what he has seen so far over the spring, summer, and first week of fall camp, he is high on the group’s long term potential.

“It’s an exciting group, Ivey said. “I think these guys are pretty well grounded, and you'd like to see them a year down the road, two years down the road, three or four years down the road. It's an exciting thing to think about.”

Ivey is particularly high on Gillotte, and for good reason. The lone early enrollee amongst the group, he has hit the weight room hard since arriving on campus in January. He blossomed from 220 to 260 pounds, can now power clean 405 pounds. On top of being freakishly athletic, he is also an open book in the film room and practice fields.

“He's a super powerful kid, he's a super twitchy kid, he's really explosive, but he's also concerned about doing things right,” Ivey said. “He is one of the guys that is constantly grabbing me, and asking this question or that question. He's very conscientious about how he does things, and not just trying to be an athletic kid.”

Speaking of freakish athleticism, Banks is another guy who excels and impresses in that department. Coming in 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, the high school defensive end has been taking some reps at nose tackle early in fall camp. Based on his performance so far in camp, Ivey believes Banks has a real shot at cracking the main rotation at the position.

“He's got some abilities that are just outlandish,” Ivey said. “With his size, it's crazy the way he can move, and then some of the things he can do.”

While Brown’s performance on the practice fields has stood out as well, Ivey is more impressed by his leadership abilities. Not only is he classified as someone who is extremely coachable, but he Ivey says Brown has separated himself as an “alpha male”.

“He’s just in charge of his emotions, and in charge of the people around him,” Ivey said. “He very much draws respect to people because of the way he does things, including myself. He's always very business-like, but still enjoys it.”

Ivey also called Craig “lightning in a bottle”, and Sorensen as someone who’s “going to help us as we go”, but admits both need a little more development before they burst onto the scene. Regardless, he thinks this group of five true freshman defensive linemen will set up Louisville for success in the near future.

“If we can keep these five guys together that just got here, it's gonna be kind of scary down the road,” he said. “I think it's a big time good thing.”

