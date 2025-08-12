Watch: Mark Ivey, Louisville LBs Talk Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as fall camp started for the Louisville football program, we're now entering the homestretch for the Cardinals' preseason. UofL has less than a week left of camp, and kickoff for their season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky just 18 days away.
When it comes to position continuity, no position group on the defensive side has more of it than linebacker. Their starting inside duo of T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark from last season is running it back, depth pieces T.J. Capers and Trent Carter are returning, and transfer Kalib Perry has shown promise and potential.
Through the first half-plus of fall camp for the Cards, that continuity at linebacker has been very evident.
"So far, it's been a lot of fun," linebackers coach Mark Ivey said of his group up to this point of the preseason.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Tuesday, Ivey, Clark and Capers took time to meet with the media. They discussed the linebacking corps as a whole, the progress of the Clark, Capers and T.J. Quinn, the communication aspect, how they've improved in pass coverage, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Linebackers Coach Mark Ivey
Linebackers Stanquan Clark and T.J. Capers
