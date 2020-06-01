Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 OLB Jabril McNeill

Matthew McGavic

The defensive recruiting hot streak continues for Louisville Football, as four-star Class of 2021 outside linebacker Jabril McNeill has included the Cardinals in his top 11 schools.

Every Power Five conference is represented in McNeill's top schools, as Washington, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, NC State and Oklahoma all made the cut alongside Louisville for the Sanderson HS (NC) product.

McNeill is the third prospect to include the Cards in their top schools on Monday, following cornerback Omarion Cooper and safety Myzel Williams.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect out of Raleigh is the No. 14 outside linebacker in the Class of 2021, the No. 16 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 215 overall prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Though pegged as an outside linebacker, he has also taken reps in the middle of the linebacker corps as well. Thanks to his long frame and athleticism, he is an extremely adept tackler no matter where he lines up. In his junior season, he collected 87 solo tackles and 58 assisted tackles.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, eight of them are on the defensive side of the ball:

