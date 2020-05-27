Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 OLB/S Jackson Hamilton

Matthew McGavic

The Cardinals continue to generate recruiting momentum, as the University of Louisville football program has made the top eight for Class of 2021 outside linebacker/safety Jackson Hamilton, he announced on Wednesday.

It'll be a fierce battle to land a commitment from the versatile Blessed Trinity (GA) product, as the Cards are up against some other programs who have been just as hot on the recruiting trail. Also making the cut alongside Louisville are Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Boston College, and Vanderbilt.

Listed as an outside linebacker by 247Sports and a safety by Rivals, the 6-foot-1 & 202-pound prospect out of Roswell is the No. 77 prospect in the state of Georgia and is ranked at No. 887 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

There's very little that Hamilton can't do on the gridiron. He has the physicality to support the run and the coverage skills to defend the pass. What sticks out the most on film is his patience and play recognition. Very rarely does he seem to make rash decisions that put him out of place to make the play. In his junior campaign, he collected 66 total tackles (38 solo), 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Adding to his versatility, he also took snaps at running back.

The Cards currently have ten verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, seven of which are on the defensive side of the ball:

Football

