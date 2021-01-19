Louisville Makes Top 4 for Class of 2022 DE Jadairion Smith

The three-star prospect from here in Louisville includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day after the Louisville football program made the cut for an in-state product, the Cardinals have done the same for one in their own backyard.

Class of 2022 defensive end Jadairion Smith, who plays here in Louisville at Ballard High School, announced his top four schools on Tuesday with Cards making the cut.

A pair of regional schools in Indiana and Cincinnati also are in the running, as well as ACC foe Boston College.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, he is molded perfectly for the 3-4 defensive scheme that Bryan Brown likes to run at Louisville. Smith has collected 11 total offers up to this point, and regarded as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Kentucky and the No. 41 weak side defensive end in the Class of 2022.

In four games this past season, Smith tallied 20 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. As a sophomore during a year that was not shortened due to COVID-19, he had 58 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Louisville currently does not have a commitment from the Class of 2022, but as of Jan. 18, have sent out scholarship offers to 146 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Jadairion Smith's junior year highlights here.

