Cincinnati Transfer WR Jadon Thompson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period now in full swing, the Louisville football program has added a wide receiver to their haul of transfer portal additions, as Cincinnati's Jadon Thompson announced Wednesday that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.

Thompson had a consistant role during his three seasons with Cincinnati. Playing in all 12 regular season games with 10 starts this past season, the 6-foot-2 and 187-pound receiver finished as the Bearcats' third-leading pass catcher, hauling in 26 passes for 383 yards and a touchdown.

He concluded his UC career with 47 receptions for 659 yards and a touchdown across 25 games and 12 starts over three seasons. The Chicago native is also a former four-star prospect, coming in as the No. 357 player in the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite.

With Louisville set to add several true freshman newcomers in the wide receiver room, landing Thompson helps add a veteran presence to the position. Heading into the 2023 season, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Dee Wiggins were previously set to be the only wide receivers on the roster with multiple years of experience.

Louisville has now added five transfers through the portal. The Cardinals landed former Penn State defensive end/tackle Rodney McGraw and former Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron this past Sunday, plus former Baylor safety Devin Neal and former Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher on Monday.

Thompson is the second commit-and-sign on the day for Louisville, following Class of 2023 running back Keyjuan Brown. As of 10:30 a.m., seven of the Cardinals' 14 high school commits and three of their five transfer commits have signed their NLI.

(Photo of Jadon Thompson: Katie Stratman - USA TODAY Sports)

