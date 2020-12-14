Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The redshirt freshman rushed for a career-high 168 yards in the 45-21 win over Wake Forest

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville redshirt freshman running back Jalen Mitchell was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Mitchell had his best performance of the season in the Cardinals' 45-21 win over Wake Forest last Saturday, rushing for a career-high 168 yards on 20 attempts. He became the tenth Louisville freshmen to rush for at least 150 yards in a game, and his yardage mark was the eighth-most ever for a Louisville freshmen.

The Southwest Brevard, Fla. native also added a 70-yard run during Louisville's 21-point second quarter, which was also a career-high. Thanks in part to his efforts on the ground, Louisville tallied 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Demon Deacons.

Following the opt-out of star Javian Hawkins and season-ending injury to Maurice Burkley, the 5-foot-10, 221-pound back surged up the depth chart in the final few games of the season.

Mitchell finished the 2020 season third on the team in rushing yards with 347, second only to Javian Hawkins' 822 among running backs. His yards per carry average of 6.7 was the highest on the team among those with double-digit carries on the season.

