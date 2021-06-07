Sports Illustrated home
Reports: Louisville CB Jamel Starks Enters Transfer Portal

The defensive back for the Cardinals departs the program after playing in just two games in 2020.
(Photo of Jamel Starks via Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville freshman cornerback Jamel Starks has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports and Rivals.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound defensive back played in just two games during his Louisville career. He made his collegiate debut this past season vs. Syracuse on Nov. 20, then saw action at Boston College on Nov. 28. Starks did not log any stats in either game.

The Decatur, Ga. native joined the program as part of the Class of 2019 - head coach Scott Satterfield's first recruiting class at Louisville. Ranked as the No. 757 prospect in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Dekalb Country during his senior year.

Heading into the 2021 season, the program sports just four corners and safeties with more than two years of college football experience: Kei'Trel Clark, Kenderick Duncan, Chandler Jones and Qwynnterrio Cole.

He is also the second defensive back to transfer from the Cardinals over the last week, as freshman safety Lovie Jenkins also entered the portal on Jun. 3. As a result of his departure, an already young defensive backs room for Louisville gets a little more thin, as they now sport 12 DBs.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

Football

