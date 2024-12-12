Report: Abilene Christian DL Jerry Lawson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Add another player to the Louisville football program's growing list of transfer visitors.
Former Abilene Christian defensive tackle Jerry Lawson is set to visit the Cardinals on Friday, his representation told 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman is coming off of a career year, and established himself as a top-flight defensive tackle at the FCS level. Starting all 14 games for the Wildcats, he finished with 65 tackles (31 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, both of which led the team, as well as two pass breakups.
The Breckenridge, Texas native was an unranked prospect coming out of high school, but made an immediate impact during his true freshman campaign for ACU in 2023. He played in all 11 games and made seven starts, recording 41 tackles (12 solo), 5.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks in the process.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal, while landing a commitment from Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Jerry Lawson: Brandon McAuliffe via TexasFootball.com)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X