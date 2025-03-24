'26 OT Joel Ervin Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been on a Class of 2026 recruiting hot streak as of late, however, now the program has experienced their first decommitment in the cycle.
Fort Myers (Fla.) HS offensive tackle Joel Ervin announced Monday that he has backed off his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Ervin had been committed to Louisville for just 16 days, originally pulling the trigger back on Mar. 8 following an unofficial visit. But during those two-plus weeks, he continued to take visits to in-state schools, going to the campuses of Florida State, Miami and most recently Florida.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman ranks as high as the No. 54 tackle in the class and the No. 74 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the 722nd-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Ervin was part of a Fort Myers offensive line that helped rush for 1,759 yards and 31 touchdowns over 12 games. The Green Wave went 8-4 on the year, including a berth in the FHSAA Class 5A regional semifinals.
Louisville now sports an 11-man 2026 recruiting class following Ervin's decommittment. However, it's a class that ranks as high as the No. 8 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Joel Ervin via Twitter/X)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky