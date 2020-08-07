Louisville Report
Anthony Johnson asking Louisville to Continue Addressing Racial Injustice

samdraut

Anthony Johnson demanded follow up after an initial statement.

The defensive back for Louisville football led his team as nationwide protests spread in response to racial injustice following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Johnson organized a peaceful protest with teammates, coaches and support staff in May 31 at the Walking Bridge in downtown Louisville. The day prior, head coach Scott Satterfield released a statement denouncing racism, saying Louisville will continue to listen and support its players with love and respect.

Johnson, who had 27 tackles and an interception last season, has continued to address the issue of racial injustice. The redshirt junior wants Louisville to use its platform this season.

“We have talked with Coach Sattefield on some of the things we want to implement throughout the year and throughout the team with some of the social justice things that are coming up,” Johnson said. “I feel like Coach Satterfield and his staff have done a great job listening to us.”

Johnson says the team has decided on feasible goals that aren’t hard to do in addressing social justice.

The teams plans to wear shirts during pregame workouts that emphasize equality.

“We wanted to have something representing Black Lives Matter there,” Johnson said. “We wanted to have something honoring Breonna Taylor since that happened in our home city.

“We were also thinking about having something that could be bought and giving the proceeds to a charity foundation in the city of Louisville.”

