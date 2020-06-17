Anthony Johnson emerging as a leader for Louisville defense

In three seasons, defensive back Anthony Johnson has played for three different defensive coordinators.

As Louisville football prepares for the 2020 season, the members of the Cardinals’ defense have some continuity from the prior year as Bryan Brown leads the unit as its defensive coordinator. Johnson called last season a test trail, when Louisville’s defense improved by more than 10 points per game and doubled its sack total from the 2018 season.

With three defensive coordinators in as many years, the process of learning Brown’s system was familiar adjustment and process for returning players last season.

“I would say we were trying to full trust Coach Brown,” Johnson said. “Coach Brown really came in with a promising system. We all bought into it. Just going with it, week by week trying to get better. Translating this defensive system to our upcoming year, I think we will be a much better defense. We will be comfortable, play faster, we will know a lot that is going on.”

Louisville’s defense showed progress last season, but also struggled.

The Cardinals didn’t have an interception until Johnson picked off a pass against Boston College in the fifth game of the season. Wake Forest had 668 yards of total offense, but Louisville created three turnovers in a road victory in Winston Salem.

Louisville limited Virginia to 78 rushing yards in a win at Cardinal Stadium, but two weeks later, Miami quarterback Jarren Williams threw for six touchdowns.

Kentucky averaged nearly 13 yards per carry and finished with 517 yards as Louisville lost in Lexington in the final game of the regular season.

The Cardinal defense forced two fumbles and had 10 tackles for a loss in a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

Johnson, a redshirt sophomore, tied for a team-high with three forced fumbles in 2019. He has been a leader for the secondary as players prepare for this fall.

“I will go and talk over the playbook with those guys, make sure they are understanding what they are doing on defense,” Johnson said. “I feel like it is a really good time to get those guys acclimated so when camp comes, they’ll be ready to go.”