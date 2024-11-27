'26 EDGE Jon Adams Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might be trying to put the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class, but they're continuing to be super active in the next cycle, and that resulted in a commitment on Wednesday.
Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams announced that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Louisville was Adams' lone scholarship offer, receiving it over the summer when he visited for the 502 BBQ.
It's also the Cardinals' second day in a row with a high school commitment, as Class of 2025 linebacker Cameron White gave his verbal pledge to Louisville on Tuesday.
Adams might be an unranked prospect, but he has put up insane numbers during his time at Chiefland. During his junior campaign, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound edge rusher collected 38 tackles, 12.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks - and that was a "down" year for him.
He totaled 92 tackles, 20.5 for loss and 10.0 sacks as a sophomore, as well as 58 tackles, 23.5 for loss and 14.5 sacks as a freshman. In three years at the high school level, Adams has 188 tackles, 56.5 for loss and 29.0 sacks.
Adams is the third 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville, joining Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballert and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz.
(Photo of Jon Adams: C.J. Gish via Main Street Daily News)
