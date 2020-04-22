Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 LB Andrew Jones

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top nine for Class of 2021 linebacker Andrew Jones, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The Cards have plenty of worthy competition to go up against if they hope to land Jones. Also in the mix are SMU, Memphis, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Houston and Georgia.

Primarily an inside linebacker for John Ehret HS just outside of New Orleans, Jones is a three-star prospect and a top 30 ILB in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. He is also the No. 19 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

Jones possesses a lot of traits you typically seek out of a modern day linebacker as he is both hard-hitting and speedy. He has a high football IQ in that he is able to track down ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage and is a good coverage defender.

With how many Texas and Mississippi schools are in the running for him, it seems that Jones might put some stock into proximity to his home state when deciding a school, which at first glance would seemingly remove Louisville from he equation. However if there's anything to count on in recruiting, it's that you should expect the unexpected.

