'22 CB Jordan Allen Locks In Official Visit Date with Louisville

One of the Cardinals' top Class of 2022 defensive targets has set his official visit date with the program.

(Photo of Jordan Allen: Scott Clause - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the NCAA announced that they would be lifting the mandatory dead period effective June 1, the Louisville football program has been preparing for when they can once again host recruits. On Monday, they were able to lock in a visit for one of their top defensive prospects in the Class of 2022.

Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy cornerback Jordan Allen, who included the Cardinals in his top schools earlier this month, announced that he will be taking his official visit to Louisville on June 11-13.

Louisville has been able to confirm three official visits with '22 recruits since getting confirmation that normal recruiting activities will resume in June. Hattiesburg (Miss.) Presbyterian offensive tackle Carter Edwards has his OV scheduled for June 5, and Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams will visit on June 18.

The 6-foot, 182-pound prospect is a consensus top 40 defensive back in the class, and top 25 player in the state of Louisiana. He ranks as the No. 464 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for the Knights, Allen stepped up big time following the injury to teammate and LSU signee cornerback Sage Ryan. He hauled in five interceptions, was named All-State by MaxPreps, which called him "one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the country". He has helped LCA win three straight state championships.

