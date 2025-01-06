Tennessee Transfer LB Kalib Perry Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to bolster the defensive side of the ball through the transfer portal.
Linebacker Kalib Perry, who spent the first three years of his collegiate career with Tennessee, has committed to the Cardinals according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Over the last two seasons, Perry has been a regular fixture of the Volunteers' linebacker rotation. This season, the 6-foot-3 and 231-pound 'backer played in 12 games while making three starts, logging 26 tackles (11 solo), three for loss and a forced fumble in the process - all of which were career-highs.
The Georgetown, Ky. native saw some time as a true freshman in 2022, logging 14 tackles across 12 games mainly on special teams. In 2023, his role took a big step forward, played on defense in all 12 games while collecting 21 tackles (seven solo).
Louisville has now landed 19 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 17 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Kalib Perry: Brianna Paciorka - News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky