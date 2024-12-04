Louisville Flips '25 WR Kamare Williams from Arkansas
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another Class of 2025 wide receiver is flipping to the Louisville football program on the first day of the early signing period.
Delray Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central prospect Kamare Williams announced Wednesday that he is backing off of his verbal pledge to Arkansas and instead signing with the Cardinals.
It's the third commit-and-sign of the day overall for Louisville. Lexington (Ky.) Sayre School wide receiver Brock Coffman flipped from Ohio, while Moody (Ala.) HS defensive lineman Bailey Abercrombie committed this morning.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout ranks as high as the No. 82 wide receiver in the class and the No. 97 prospect in the state of Florida, according to Rivals. Williams is regarded as the No. 715 prospect in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.
Williams has been a big play receiver for Palm Beach Central all season long. In 11 games tracked by MaxPreps, he has caught 38 passes for 726 yards - which is 19.1 yards per reception - along with seven touchdowns. As a junior the season before, he snagged 49 catches for 695 yards and six scores.
Williams is now the 15th Class of 2025 prospect to officially sign with Louisville. The Cardinals have signed all of their currently committed recruits in the cycle.
(Photo of Kamare Williams via New Era Prep)
