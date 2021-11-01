Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

The sophomore for the Cardinals suffered a left lower leg injury in last week’s loss at NC State.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a left lower leg injury in Saturday's game at NC State head coach Scott Satterfield announced Monday. The injury will require surgery.

With 6:11 left in the fourth quarter of the Cardinals’ 28-13 loss to the Wolfpack, Clark tackled NC State’s Trent Pennix after an 18-yard gain, but got tangled up with safety Qwynnterrio Cole in the process.

The sophomore was in visible pain, could not apply any pressure to his left leg, and had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers. He was eventually carted off the field once he reached the sideline, and finished the game with five tackles (two solo) and four pass breakups.

Clark is the third starter this season to suffer a season-ending injury. Inside linebacker Monty Montgomery tore his right ACL in Louisville’s 42-35 win against UCF, and wide receiver Braden Smith tore ‘some ligaments’ in his left knee during their 31-24 win at Florida State.

Since transferring from Liberty prior to the 2020 season, Clark has been Louisville’s top asset in the secondary - and perhaps on the entire defense. Prior to his injury, the Richmond, Va. native logged a team-best three interceptions and nine pass breakups, as well as 40 tackles (30 solo) for the season.

Last year, Clark made an instant impact in his first season with the Cardinals. He tallied 10 pass breakups - which was the best in the ACC and eight nationally - on top of 36 total tackles and an interception. He was named a Second-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.

While losing Clark is undoubtedly a massive blow to Louisville’s secondary, they do have options behind him. Second-year freshman Greedy Vance - who has 19 tackles, seven pass breakups and was already in a pseudo-starter’s role alongside Clark at cornerback - is sure to see an increase in reps moving forward.

The same can be said for JUCO transfer sophomore Trey Franklin, who has seven tackles and a pair of interceptions on the season. It’s also likely that junior Chandler Jones returns to playing exclusively at corner after splitting some reps at safety this year, especially since the return of Josh Minkins from injury.

Louisville will be back in action this weekend when they return home to host Clemson. Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Kei'Trel Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

