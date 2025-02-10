Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program just pulled off arguably their most gritty win of the season.
Despite not having star point guard Chucky Hepburn and losing starting center James Scott early on, the Cardinals were able to hold off an upset-minded Miami team, earning an 88-78 win over the Hurricanes this past Saturday. Terrence Edwards and Reyne Smith combined for 53 point in the narrow win.
"With all these injuries, everybody's had to step up," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "We have this next man up saying and mentality, even if a guy at your position or a specific position goes down. With Terrence, he had to kind of get thrust into the full time point guard mode. But when players go out, everybody's roles shift. So everybody's got to kind of morph, and bob and weave a little bit."
Next, Louisville heads back on the road to take on NC State. While the Wolfpack have lost eight in a row, Kelsey knows that they will be looking to make a statement against UofL.
Prior to their matchup with the Wolfpack, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game vs. Miami, previewed the upcoming showdown at NC State, gave an injury update on Hepburn and Scott, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky