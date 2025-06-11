'26 OL Krew Moledor Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the midst of a critical month in terms of recruiting the Class of 2026, the Louisville football program has struck again in the cycle.
Gainesville (Ga.) HS offensive lineman Krew Moledor announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Southern Miss, Western Kentucky, Navy, Troy and others.
Moledor is the third offensive lineman to commit to Louisville in this cycle. He joins Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County guard Bryten Close, and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands guard Max Merz.
While the 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman is an unranked prospect among the major recruiting services, he played a key role behind Gainesville's offensive success this past season. The Red Elephants averaged 145.5 rushing yards per game, 383.9 total offensive yards per game, and went 7-4 overall with a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs.
Louisville is now back up to a 17-man class in the 2026 cycle with Moledor's commitment. Earlier in the day, Sarasota (Fla.) Booker defensive lineman Kevontay Hugan announced that he had decommitted from the Cardinals.
(Photo of Krew Moledor via MaxPreps)
