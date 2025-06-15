'26 CB Kris Brunson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is coming off of their third consecutive weekend where they have hosted multiple Class of 2026 prospects, and those efforts are once again paying off.
Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood cornerback Kris Brunson announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Brunson chose Louisville over Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. He was one of four 2026 prospects to take an official visit to campus this weekend, and is now the fifth recruit in the cycle to commit over the last two-plus weeks.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound defensive back ranks as high as the No. 104 cornerback in the cycle and the No. 113 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the No. 1,383 recruit in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
Brunson might rank outside the top-1000 nationally, but he still has been an efficient player for Brookwood. As a junior, he logged 41 tackles (34 solo) and nine pass breakups in 10 games tracked by MaxPreps.
Louisville is up to an 18-man class in the 2026 cycle with Brunson's commitment. It ranks as high as the No. 24 class in the country, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Kris Brunson via Twitter/X)
