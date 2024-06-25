Louisville WR Commit LeBron Hill Flips to Purdue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another one of the Louisville football program's verbal pledges in the Class of 2025 is heading to the Big Ten instead.
Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill announced Tuesday that he is flipping his commitment to Purdue.
Hill is the second 2025 prospect to flip his commitment over the last week. Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman backed off his verbal pledge to Louisville last Tuesday, then later committed to Ohio State this past Sunday.
Hill officially committed to Louisville on June 3, removed from taking an official visit to campus. He would then go on to take an OV to Purdue later that week.
While not the highest-ranked commit in Louisville's 2025 class, losing out on Hill is a slight blow. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound wideout ranks as high as the No. 93 wide receiver in the nation, according to Rivals. Per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is similar to the 247Sports Composite, Hill is regarded as the No. 767 prospect in the 2025 cycle.
As a junior, Hill was all over the field for Morton Senior. In 10 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 34 receptions for 564 yards and eight touchdowns, while also returning 19 kickoffs for 407 yards and two scores.
Following Hill's decommitment, Louisville is down to a 10-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of LeBron Hill via University of Louisville Athletics)
