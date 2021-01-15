Report: Louisville OC/OL Coach Dwayne Ledford Among Candidates for Marshall Head Coaching Job

The second year offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Cardinals is reportedly a 'strong' candidate to be the next head coach of the Thundering Herd.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. - The Louisville football program could possibly be on the verge of losing an integral piece of their coaching staff.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Louisville offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is one of the candidates for the vacant head coaching position at Marshall.

Although several candidates are mentioned, in his tweet linking his article, Feldman says that Ledford is among "three strong candidates" for the position, alongside former Charlotte head coach Brad Lambert and Alabama associate head coach & running backs coach Charles Huff.

Since coming over from NC State as the Wolfpack's offensive line coach prior to the 2019 season, the Cardinals have sported one of the top offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference under Ledford. In his first year, Louisville's 447.3 yards and 33.4 points per game were top 30 marks in FBS, with the latter second in the ACC only to Clemson.

While the scoring in 2020 took a bit of a tumble thanks to turnovers, Louisville still averaged 444.2 yards per game, which was 29th in FBS and fourth in the ACC.

Since his hiring as the head coach of the Cardinals following the 2018 season, Scott Satterfield has only lost two members of his coaching staff. Inside linebackers coach Dale Jones was hired as Appalachian State's defensive coordinator after the 2019 season, and running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at Vanderbilt earlier this month.

Derek Nicholson replaced Jones, previously serving as the co-defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, and a replacement has yet to be named for McKenzie.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

