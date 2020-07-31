Louisville Report
Louisville offense seeking a higher level of production

samdraut

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Louisville football’s offense heading into the 2020 season.

Javian Hawkins, Micale Cunningham, Tutu Atwell and Hassan Hall have appeared on preseason award watch lists while three starters return on the offensive line along with a majority of the team’s production from 2019.

Offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford wants the unit to focus on its demeanor and detail this season.

In Louisville’s first season under head coach Scott Satterfield, players progressively learned the offensive scheme.

Ledford thinks the team improved offensively as the year went along, producing one of its best performances in Louisville victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

“You look at throughout the season last year, coming in through spring ball and fall camp, seeing the progression of the offense throughout the whole season and how they were playing toward the end of it,” Ledford said.

Louisville averaged 33.1 points and 447.3 yards per game in its eight-win season a year ago.

Although Louisville has plenty of individual talent in Hawkins, who rushed for 1,525 yards, a 1000-yard receiver in Atwell and Cunningham, who set a single-season school record for passing efficiency, Ledford said the playmakers are unselfish.

“The great thing about those individuals is they know for them to be able to get the things that they want as a player individually, we have to achieve a lot as a team,” Ledford said.

Along with unselfishness, attitude and effort are defining traits for the Louisville offense.

Ledford said when the coaching staff arrived in Louisville, playing with great effort was an emphasis.

“It didn’t matter what position, we wanted to play a certain style of guys that were playing hard, through the whistle,” Ledford said.

With effort established, players can turn their attention to execution this season.

Ledford wants execution to reach a higher level this season.

“All 11 guys are out there at the same time knowing what to do, what to expect,” Ledford said. “Once you get to that, you can get in pretty elite company.”

As Louisville aspires for an elite offense, finishing plays and details are other steps that lead to production.

“If I’m engaged in a block, finish that extra effort through the whistle,” Ledford said. “If I’m a quarterback after a handoff, making sure I carry that fake out, even if it’s for another step. Those tiny little details, but the finishing aspect is on every single play for us.”

A detailed focused on fundamentals and assignments are responsibilities that fall upon players.

With familiarity and proven success, Louisville’s offense looks to improve upon last season’s production.

“We are eager to see this team take the field this year and see what this product looks like,” Ledford said. “We have some good maturity in the group, some good leaders.”

