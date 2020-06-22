Altered schedule doesn't change Louisville's preparation

A day difference doesn’t change preparation for Louisville football in its season opener against NC State.

The game at Cardinal Stadium that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, was moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2. Offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford says the change won’t have that much of an impact.

“As far as preparation and planning, that one day isn’t going to be a big deal at all,” Ledford said.

With the Kentucky Derby, which is typically held at Churchill Downs in Louisville on the first Saturday in May, pushed to the first weekend in September due to COVID-19, the Cardinals’ schedule was altered to avoid conflict during the week.

Horse races are held at Churchill Downs on the Thursday prior to the Kentucky Derby, which could create traffic problems for the two sporting venues that are less than a mile apart.

“I completely understand with everything going on, being able to witness the Derby Week last year when we first got here,” Ledford said. “Everything surrounding it, definitely understand why they are doing it.”

Louisville requested a date change for the season opener, which the NCAA, ACC and NC State honor.

“We are trying to be thoughtful about the shared city resources needed to host a football game and Thurby at the same time,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement.

Kickoff time has not been announced.