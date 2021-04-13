Likely Landing Spots for Louisville's Top NFL Draft Prospects

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 NFL Draft is just around the corner, as it is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Apr. 29. As most know by now, the three former Louisville football players who are most likely to be drafted are wide receiver Tutu Atwell, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

Much has been said about their strengths, weaknesses, and draft stock as a whole. But, who are some NFL teams that are the most likely to select Louisville's three top draft prospects? Below is a breakdown of where Louisville Report believes are their most likely landing spots:

Atwell is widely expected to be the first Cardinal to be taken off the board. The consensus seems to be that he should be off the board by the end of Round 3, with some even projecting he could be a back end first round pick. That being said, he will likely be a selected by a team where wide receiver is a top three need, but maybe not their No. 1 need.

Tutu Atwell's Likely Landing Spots:

Cincinnati Bengals : will likely pick OT Penei Sewell if he is still available at No. 5, and will need to surround Joe Burrow with weapons with the No. 38 or No. 69 pick.

: will likely pick OT Penei Sewell if he is still available at No. 5, and will need to surround Joe Burrow with weapons with the No. 38 or No. 69 pick. Detroit Lions : Detroit still needs wide receivers badly following the departures of Marvin Jones & Kenny Golladay and supplanting them with Tyrell Williams & Breshad Perriman, so if they don't go WR at No. 7, they could at No 41 or 72.

: Detroit still needs wide receivers badly following the departures of Marvin Jones & Kenny Golladay and supplanting them with Tyrell Williams & Breshad Perriman, so if they don't go WR at No. 7, they could at No 41 or 72. Green Bay Packers : As evidenced by the NFC Championship, Green Bay will probably use pick No. 29 on defense, but could select Tutu at No. 62 or 93.

: As evidenced by the NFC Championship, Green Bay will probably use pick No. 29 on defense, but could select Tutu at No. 62 or 93. New England Patriots : Cam Newton is not the long term answer at QB, so after the Patriots most likely take a QB at No. 15, picks No. 46 and 97 will go to a receiver and the best available defender.

: Cam Newton is not the long term answer at QB, so after the Patriots most likely take a QB at No. 15, picks No. 46 and 97 will go to a receiver and the best available defender. New Orleans Saints: WR isn't their top concern, but it is one they will address early after being forced to cut Emmanuel Sanders. They could easily select Atwell at No. 66 or 99.

Most draft experts and analysts have Hawkins as a middle of the pack running back. His size presents a slight concern, but many GM's would take a waiver on him based on speed and agility alone. He could go to a team where backfield would probably be considered a secondary need, and probably be selected early on Day 3 of the draft.

Javian Hawkins' Likely Landing Spots:

San Francisco 49ers: The Niners have loved their speed backs under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Starter Raheem Mostert is great option for San Fran, but Hawkins could be a serviceable substitute when Mostert is out.

The Niners have loved their speed backs under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Starter Raheem Mostert is great option for San Fran, but Hawkins could be a serviceable substitute when Mostert is out. Miami Dolphins: The Fins have a solid starter in Myles Gaskin, but don't have much depth at running back behind him. They did bring in Malcolm Brown on a one year deal from the Los Angeles Rams, but they could also draft Hawkins to add even more speed to the room.

The Fins have a solid starter in Myles Gaskin, but don't have much depth at running back behind him. They did bring in Malcolm Brown on a one year deal from the Los Angeles Rams, but they could also draft Hawkins to add even more speed to the room. Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta brought in Mike Davis from Carolina over the offseason, but like with Miami, they don't have much depth behind him. Hawkins could also compliment Davis' power running style.

Atlanta brought in Mike Davis from Carolina over the offseason, but like with Miami, they don't have much depth behind him. Hawkins could also compliment Davis' power running style. New York Jets: New York has holes all over the field, including a slight one at running back. They brought Tevin Coleman, but he played only one game last season with San Francisco due to a knee injury. Plus the Jets have worse depth than the Dolphins and Falcons, so they could address this in the later rounds.

Finally, we have Fitzpatrick. Unfortunately, despite a great performance at both the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day, many pundits can't seem to agree on his draft status. If he does go, he will most likely get selected in the final round of the draft to a team that could use a wide receiver to round out their draft class.

Dez Fitzpatrick's Likely Landing Spots:

Arizona Cardinals: Arizona already has a solid receiver core, consisting of DeAndre Hopkins, newly acquired AJ Green and Christian Kirk. But if Larry Fitzgerald opts to retire, and Green doesn't turn a corner, the Cardinals could opt to bring in a wideout as a contingency plan.

Arizona already has a solid receiver core, consisting of DeAndre Hopkins, newly acquired AJ Green and Christian Kirk. But if Larry Fitzgerald opts to retire, and Green doesn't turn a corner, the Cardinals could opt to bring in a wideout as a contingency plan. Kansas City Chiefs: Whenever you make it to the Super Bowl, you don't tend to have a ton of holes, especially on an offense like Kansas City's. But after letting Sammy Watkins walk, they could try for a wideout towards the end of the draft to find his replacement.

Whenever you make it to the Super Bowl, you don't tend to have a ton of holes, especially on an offense like Kansas City's. But after letting Sammy Watkins walk, they could try for a wideout towards the end of the draft to find his replacement. Pittsburgh Steelers : There are fewer teams in the NFL better at shaping wide receivers than Pittsburgh. They did it with Antonio Brown, they did it to an extent with Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, the former of which could be on his way out, and they could do it again.

: There are fewer teams in the NFL better at shaping wide receivers than Pittsburgh. They did it with Antonio Brown, they did it to an extent with Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool, the former of which could be on his way out, and they could do it again. Tennessee Titans: Of course, when you've got a running back like Derrick Henry, you don't need to throw it that often. But AJ Brown can't be their only target in passing game, especially following the departure of tight end Jonnu Smith.

