Live Updates: Louisville Football's 2020 Early Signing Period

Wednesday, Dec. 16 kicks off the three-day 2020 Early Signing Period, with Louisville expecting to sign most of their Class of 2021 commits.

(Photo courtesy of University of Louisville Athletics)

The 2020 Early Signing Period is finally here! Between Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 18th, Class of 2021 recruits have the option to preemptively sign with the schools to which they have committed to before the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Louisville will be no exception, as they are expected to sign a majority of, if not all, their current 2021 commits over the next few days. In Scott Satterfield's first full recruiting cycle as the head coach, the Cardinals are anticipating on signing one of their best on-paper recruiting classes in school history.

Follow this page throughout the next few days to receive live updates on who has signed & faxed in their National Letter of Intent to play for The 'Ville, as well as other related news.

NLI's can officially be signed and faxed starting at 7:00am.

Early Signing Period Start:

7:05 am: Cornerback Kani Walker is the first to make things official with Louisville.

7:06 am: Running back Trevion Cooley is up next, filling his NLI right after Walker.

7:11 am: Defensive end Victoine Brown is the next to join the fold.

7:25 am: Defensive end Caleb Banks makes it two defensive linemen already for the Cards.

7:28 am: Outside linebacker Jackson Hamilton is next.

7:29 am: Cornerback Rance Conner is the second defensive back to join.

7:34 am: Cornerback Derrick Edwards III signs next, that now makes up half of Louisville's secondary in the class.

7:36 am: Defensive end RJ Sorensen signs right behind Edwards.

7:38 am: Defensive end Ashton Gillotte is the fourth defensive lineman to sign.

Total Signees:

- CB Kani Walker

- RB Trevion Cooley

- DE Victoine Brown

- DE Caleb Banks

- OLB Jackson Hamilton

- CB Rance Conner

- CB Derrick Edwards III

- DE RJ Sorensen

- DE Ashton Gillotte

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp