Live Blog: Louisville football National Signing Day

Louisville football is set to sign recruits to its 2020 recruiting class Dec. 18 as part of National Signing Day.

Follow along for live updates.

Trevor Reid is the first prospect to sign, the junior-college player is the top ranked offensive tackle among junior college players and a first-team All-American. (Offensive tackle, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, three-star).

Zay Peterson signs, the 53rd ranked outside linebacker, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, three-star.

Marvin Dallas signs, an outside linebacker that is the top ranked junior college player at his position, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, three-star.

Jordan Watkins signs, athlete, 6-foot, 180 pounds, three-star. He is the fifth ranked player in Kentucky as a Louisville native.

Nick Malito signs, a receiver, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, three-star. He is a four-time first-team All-Conference Selection, three-time All Northeast Ohio Selection and three-time All-Ohio Wide Receiver.

Louisville needs quarterbacks and signed its first with Tee Webb. He is a 2019 All State quarterback and the second all-time passing yards leader at Cartersville High School, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career. 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, three-star.

Kameron Wilson signs, an outside linebacker, 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, three-star. He was an all-state selection.

Depth is desperately needed along the offensive line, and Louisville gets a boost with the signing of Austin Collins. The offensive guard is 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, three-star. Collins was an All-State selection in Ohio.

Duane Martin signs, athlete, 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, three-star. he is the 25th ranked athlete in South Carolina and played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star game, along with being a finalist for South Carolina's Mr. Football.

Desmond Daniels signs, a tight end, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, three-star.

Louisville needs to restock is defensive line and add some size. Dezmond Tell signs, a defensive tackle, 6-foot-1, 268 pounds, three-star. He was first-team All-Region selection and part of the top-ranked defense in in Georgia. He finished with 12 sacks, 67 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss.

With the graduation of Blanton Creque, Louisville adds a kicker. Brock Travelstead, kicker, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, three-star. He was a MaxPreps All-American and all-state in Georgia.

Lovie Jenkins signs, a safety, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, three-star. He is from Florida, ranked as the 55th best SAF in the Class of 2020.

Dexter Rentz Jr. signs, an athlete, 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, three-star. He was an All-County selection as a wide receiver in Florida.

Dez Fitzpatrick will have a family member on the team next year. His brother signs with Louisville. Christian Fitzpatrick, wide receiver, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, three-star. He was selected for the second-team 2019 Detroit Free Press All-North HS Football Team and Pylon All-American.