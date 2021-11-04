Louisville Working to Address Fourth Quarter Woes

A troubling trend that has emerged as of late for the Cardinals has been their execution in the fourth quarter, and that has been an added emphasis in practice this week with Clemson coming to town.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Louisville football program up to this point, with numerous ups and downs along the way. Sitting at 4-4 on the year and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals can be best categorized as a team having an average 2021 campaign.

There are a number of factors that separate Louisville from being 'average' to 'good', or even 'great'. A trend that has emerged in recent games, that has played a heavy role in this dynamic, has been their performances in the fourth quarter.

"In the fourth quarter, they had a couple of big plays and got down and scored," head coach Scott Satterfield said in regards to their most recent game against NC State. "I thought their kids made more plays than we did in the fourth quarter, particularly their quarterback and a couple of the receivers."

In that matchup, Louisville had a 10-7 lead through three quarters, with neither team making much headway in terms of mounting an effort to seize the game. But in the fourth quarter, NC State out-scored Louisville 21-3 thanks to three Devin Leary passing touchdowns, with the Wolfpack coming away on top, 28-13.

But that was far from the most egregious fourth quarter performance of the season. Against Virginia two games earlier, Louisville was again outscored 21-3 in the final period. Except this time, they were up 30-13 entering the fourth and on the heels of a 20-point third quarter, only to lose by a single point.

Even in their win against Boston College in between those games, there was a brief concern that it could happen. After being effectively shut down all game, the Eagles scored a touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth to pull within seven points. To be fair, the offense did respond with a touchdown, and then the defense did as well with a forced fumble on the final drive.

Context is key here, as the fourth quarters against Virginia and NC State are markedly different. One was a complete systems failure, and the other was a mix of running out of gas on top of continued offensive stagnation. Still, in both games, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown believes that the mental part got to the players.

"In my perspective, and from our players, I think sometimes when the other team makes a play in that fourth quarter - I think in the last game too - their mind goes to, "Uh oh, here we go",' he said. "They want to start pressing to be able to make some plays, and not executing and do the things that we're actually gonna do it at certain times."

Over on the other side of the line of scrimmage, running back Jalen Mitchell resonated this. He believes the less than stellar fourth quarters against the Cavaliers and Wolfpack can be attributed to "not having an even keel mentality", and that they need to keep their emotions steady.

"Sometimes we can get too high when we had big plays, or too low when we make mistakes," he said. "We just have to keep that steady mindset, and just stay level headed."

With fourth quarter struggles having emerged as a recent trend, Louisville has put an added emphasis on this in practice as of late. Here, it's not an instance of changing up play calls or their overall approach, but simply executing for the entirety of the game - especially late.

"We got to finish all four," Brown said. "We put together three good quarters, and those games, we just got to finish. The calls are the same, we just got to finish, man."

Louisville will certainly have their work late in games put to the test this upcoming weekend when Clemson comes to town. While the Tigers might not currently be the juggernaut they typically are, Louisville is still approaching this game like Clemson is still in the national championship race.

"Clemson is Clemson, whether it be 2010 or 2021," Mitchell said. "Each game is a new opportunity to come out and show the world that we can do something great. It doesn't matter who we're playing against. It's just a matter of what we can do, and how we can focus."

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

