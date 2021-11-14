Louisville Overcomes Adversity to Produce Complete Effort vs. Syracuse

With several heartbreaking losses and the death of a former teammate weighing heavy on their minds, the Cardinals found a way to persevere, and had arguably their best performance of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into their matchup with Syracuse, not a lot was trending in the right direction for the Louisville football program.

Over the last month, a disturbing trend had manifested with the Cardinals: an inability to close out games late in the fourth quarter. Their last three losses - coming to Virginia, NC State and Clemson - saw them outscored 55-6 in the fourth. In ACC play as a whole, that number was was 75-30.

With each game that slipped away from Louisville's grasp, it started to wear on the Cardinals' psyche. This was especially so after the loss to Clemson - where they were just two yards away from their first ever victory against the Tigers.

As if an inability to get the job done in the fourth quarter was not enough to deal with from a mental standpoint, leading up to the game against Syracuse, tragedy struck.

On Friday morning, it was announced that former Louisville defensive lineman Dejmi Dumervil-Jean had passed away. Dumervil-Jean played one year at Louisville in 2018, and was teammates with several Cardinals still on the current roster.

With an underrated Orange team marching into Cardinal Stadium, the blueprint was there for Louisville to have a flat performance. Instead, they put together arguably their best and most complete performance of the entire season.

The offense was fast and furious, putting up five touchdowns and 284 yards of offense in the first half alone and averaging 7.1 yards per play. On defense, the No. 3 rushing offense in FBS was held to just 138 yards on the ground (184 yards overall), and their star running back Sean Tucker was held under the century mark.

But perhaps most importantly, Louisville pitched a second half shutout, and still managed to score even with the backups in. So much was against Louisville from a mental standpoint, and the Cardinals still were able to post a 41-3 dismantling of Syracuse.

"That was tragic news this week, it was tough on our team," head coach Scott Satterfield said of Dumervil-Jean's death. "We had a tough week anyway this past week, coming off to tough losses, and particularly the Clemson game coming on so short, so close to winning, that was a tough one to get over. I was proud of our team with the resiliency they showed this week and how they came out today."

A myriad of Cardinals had impressive performances. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing), wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught two touchdowns, running back Jalen Mitchell rushed for 102 yards, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah had a pair of sacks.

But if you ask Satterfield, he was unsure that anyone would even have outings like those. In fact, he admitted after the game that due to the close loss to Clemson and passing of Dumervil-Jean, that he wasn't even sure that the team had recovered until midway through the first quarter.

"It was a lot of hard conversations, we were battling through the whole week," quarterback Malik Cunningham said. "With Dejmi passing away a couple of days ago, that hurt us to the heart, hurt me to the heart. Like Coach always says, adversity is going to hit, and that was our adversity after the loss. Everyone was feeling down about the loss and then Dejmi passing."

It's what makes the beatdown of Syracuse that much more impressive, as Louisville never took their foot off the gas on either side of the ball. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, even with the game well out of reach, the Cardinals still were determined to make a statement.

“It's huge just for your psyche to know that the fruits of your labor paid off in a game like this against a good football team," Satterfield said. "They didn't look like that today, but I think that is because our guys came out and just took it to them. We put the work in and did what we were supposed to do, and this is the result."

The third-year coach of the Cardinals added that a performance like this provided a tremendous boost to the team, and showed them what they are capable of down the stretch. He's hoping they can use the victory as a springboard, not just in their final two games as they chase bowl eligibility, but well into the offseason and beyond.

"I'm very optimistic about this team," Satterfield said. "I believe in them. I believe they have what it takes to be a championship caliber team and that's what we're working towards.”

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter