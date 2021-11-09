Louisville Preparing for 'Best Shot' from Syracuse

With a better than advertised Syracuse team on their way to Louisville this weekend, the Cardinals are getting ready for a game in which the Orange won't go quietly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Louisville's 2021 schedule was released earlier this year, many fans were quick to write off their game against Syracuse as an easy victory. It's hard to blame them, as the Orange finished the 2020 season with a disastrous 1-10 record - one which included a 30-0 blanking to the hands of Louisville.

Fast forward to game week against Syracuse, and an easy victory isn't exactly what's in store for the Cardinals.

The Orange have actually put together a solid season up to this point, going 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They could just as easily be 8-1, as their last three losses - at Florida State, vs. Wake Forest and vs. Clemson - have each been by three points. In fact, Syracuse is 8-1 against the spread this season, with their worst loss coming in a 17-7 effort vs. Rutgers in the second game of the season.

"Syracuse has a good football team," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "They’ve been in a lot of close games. We know we'll get their best shot when they come in here, but we're looking forward to it."

A large part of Syracuse's relative success this season has been their emphasis on the run game, specifically with running back Sean Tucker. The second year freshman has rushed for a whopping 1,267 yards - which is second in the nation to Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III.

But he's not the only threat on the ground. While quarterback Garrett Shrader has half the yardage, 670 to be exact, he actually has 13 rushing touchdowns to Tucker's 11 - which is second in the ACC to that of Louisville's Malik Cunningham with 15. Shrader has also completed 51.2 percent of his passes for 1,119 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

"(Tucker)'s a really good running back, runs low to the ground, he's got good speed. I think about every game breaks off a 50-yard run with just watching the film," Satterfield said. "(Shrader)'s a runner like Malik. He can run, he's about 6’4’ or 6’5’, they're really usually utilizing his legs along with the running back’s legs."

As good as Syracuse's rushing offense is, the Orange have a defense to match it. Not Clemson, not NC State, but Syracuse is who sports the best defense in the ACC - holding teams to a league best 316.7 yards per game, which ranks 14th in the nation.

The main catalyst for their defensive success comes from the efforts of the front seven, as Syracuse leads the ACC in both sacks (3.67) and tackles for loss (7.2) per game. Defensive end Cody Roscoe has a team high eleven tackles for loss and eight sacks, and four different Orange defenders have at least seven TFLs this season.

"They have a very aggressive defense," Satterfield said. "They're going to get after the quarterback."

The game against Syracuse will be a celebration of former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, as he is getting his No. 8 jersey retired at halftime. There is also concern about the team's ability to close out in the fourth quarter. But no matter what storylines and narratives surround the game, Louisville is maintaining focus on the task at hand - beating the Orange.

"Our goal as a team right now is to go take care of this game and be 1-0 this week," Satterfield said. "We're excited about this opportunity about hosting Syracuse and looking forward to it.”

(Photo of CJ Avery, Moe Neal: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter